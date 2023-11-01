‘Are you still talking about 2020’: NFL fans rush to Patrick Mahomes’ defense after Skip Bayless calls his first Super Bowl win lucky

Skip Bayless is one of the most controversial individuals in the NFL world. Every now and then, he makes a controversial statement that hooks the NFL fans for a long time. This time, he took shots at the chief's star player.

As October ended, it concluded with Bayless taking a dig at Patrick Mahomes for the Super Bowl win in 2020. Fans aren't happy with what Skip Bayless said, and they are roasting the NFL reporter back. Here's how fans reacted to Bayless's comment:

What did Skip Bayless say that got Kansas City Fans angry?

Going back to 2020, the Super Bowl finals were played between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs won the final match by 31-20, becoming the Super Bowl champion for 2020. Nevertheless, Patrick Mahomes played an essential role in that Super Bowl Win

Patrick Mahomes threw 286 yards in the final Super Bowl match, the highest compared to other players. But according to Bayless, Mahomes was just lucky because Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the quarterback opposite him, was not playing well.

“Patrick Mahomes is so lucky the opposing QB in his first Super Bowl was Jimmy G in the fourth quarter after Mahomes had thrown an interception late 3rd q and another early 4th q. Jimmy G was so bad in that final quarter,” said Skip Bayless through his X account on September 31.

When you call out a player like that, to face backlash from the fans is obvious. So that’s what Skip Bayless had to face. Not just Patrick Mahomes but NFL fans were also not happy with what Skip Bayless said, and they all came forward, giving hard replies to the NFL reporter.

“Bro are you still talking about the 2020 Super Bowl? It’s almost 2024….” said a fan who is obviously not happy about the comment that Bayless made.

"The winning touchdown went right through a receivers hands," replied another fan, taking direct shots at Skip Bayless for undermining Patrick Mahomes.

"That's disrespectful and im sure other fanbases are lucky to have faced dak in the playoffs for the same reason," Tweeted an NFL fan. It's indeed disrespectful to say something like this.

“As if Mahomes and the offense wasn’t going to go drive down the field and score with 3 timeouts anyways lol,” said a Patrick Mahomes fan who seemed pretty upset by Skip Bayless’s controversial plan.

Skip Bayless has definitely faced some pretty harsh backlash from the recent Tweet that he made about Patrick Mahomes. The fans are not happy about what he said, and they are not leaving without an apology. Do you think Skip Bayless will come forward and apologize for what he said?