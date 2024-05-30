‘Aren’t Allowed to Talk’: Shaquille O’Neal Opens After Charles Barkley’s Disgust With TNT Over Future of Inside the NBA

TNT's iconic Inside the NBA is facing an uncertain future as the NBA's television landscape undergoes significant changes. With the current television deals set to expire after the next season, it seems that major shifts are in store for the 2025-26 season.

The irk as well as fear of an unphased future hangs by thread for the hosts Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkely. However, Chuck has been vocal about his predominant disgust with the broadcasting franchise and the organization seems to take note of that.

Recently, when Shaq was reached out by Tania Ganguli of The New York Times for his interview, O’Neal did not seem to approve of any interaction.

Quite opposite from his joyous personality, Shaq told Ganguli that “we aren’t allowed to talk ever since Chuck’s outburst.”

However, rest of the hosts also refrained from being interviewed anytime soon and Ernie Johnson seemed to suggest the permission from the public relations team before getting any official interaction as well.

Inside the NBA is at total risk

While ESPN/ABC is poised to maintain a prominent position, the "B" package, which includes TNT's coverage, is a target for potential change.

The Wall Street Journal's report on NBC/Peacock's substantial bid of $2.5 billion per year has raised concerns about the beloved show's continuity.

If NBC were to secure the TNT package, there is a real risk that 'Inside the NBA,' featuring the renowned quartet of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal, may cease to exist in its current form.

The complexity of the situation is compounded by the potential difficulty of retaining all four hosts under a new network, particularly given their individual ties and commitments.

Furthermore, Amazon's involvement in acquiring a third NBA package further complicates the scenario, raising the specter of the show's potential relocation to a streaming service and its associated impact on viewership.

