Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Bring Their Onscreen Characters in Wicked Colors for Opening Ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympics ceremony is underway, and sports buffs are already excited to witness all that the ceremony has to offer. Many famous celebrities have attended the event, making it even more exciting and memorable. One such amazing moment was noted as American actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made their presence felt at the event.

Both of the actresses brought in their onscreen characters in Wicked colors and walked the red carpet ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony. Let’s find out more about it!

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo brought their onscreen characters to the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were sported in the signature pink and green color of their upcoming musical movie, Wicked. Grande, who is playing the character of Glinda, and Erivo, who is playing the character of Elphaba, made the best possible attempt to recreate their onscreen characters.

While Grande wore the sleeveless drop-waist pink gown with a neatly tied bow and a pair of mid-length white gloves, Erivo donned a strapless emerald-green gown whose skirt flared out from the waist.

ExtraTV took to X to share the picture of the actresses and wrote, “#WickedMovie stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo brought the Glinda and Elphaba vibes as they arrived ahead of the #Olympics #OpeningCeremony!”

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Grande and Erivo’s film Wicked is all set to release in November 2024. Moreover, since 2022, they are often seen wearing their movie characters' colors on most red carpets.

Besides Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, a list of celebrities who showed up at the 2024 Paris Olympics

This year, the opening ceremony of the Olympics is unique as it will not be held at any stadium but instead at River Seine. Thousands of athletes, as well as hundreds of thousands of sports enthusiasts, are all set to mark their presence and watch the ceremony.

However, other than them, famous celebrities, including French actor Vincent Cassel, Former Olympian Carl Lewis, Former Olympian Shaun White, American Singer-Songwriter Kelly Clarkson, Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife Charlene, and former tennis player Boris Becker were spotted during the ongoing ceremony function.

With the excitement for the multi-sport games at a peak, it will be interesting to see how the event unfolds moving forward.

