Ariana Grande Makes Rare Appearance With BF Ethan Slater At NHL Stanley Cup 2024 Game 2 As Couple Enjoys Date Night

Famous singer and actress Ariana Grande was recently spotted with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida for Game 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup competition.

The couple was spotted spending some quality time together sitting in the stands as they watched the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers.

The couple, who reportedly began their romance just last year, were seen rooting for the Panthers. While Grande was seen in a team sweater over her white dress, Slater chose to wear a hoodie with a team logo embedded in it.

Their joint public appearance at the hockey game quickly became the talk of the town.

Also Read: Have the Florida Panthers Won a Stanley Cup? Find Out

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater celebrate the Florida Panthers' win

The Boy is Mine singer had a great date night with her beau, Slater while the duo witnessed the Panthers defeating the Oilers 3-0. She even reposted some pictures from the venue, which were initially shared by her best friend Courtney Chipolone.

Although they are hardly seen together in public, it is important to note that this is not the first time the duo went on a date.

In September 2023, the couple were reportedly spotted together walking around Disneyland. Moreover, they were previously seen enjoying quality time together on multiple occasions in New York City.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ariana Grande's Relationship With 'Wonderful Guy' Ethan Slater Receives Her Brother Frankie Grande's Approval

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship details

Last year in July, rumors began surfacing on the internet about a romantic relationship between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater. The duo was even going through a tough phase at the same time as they both were divorcing their respective partners.

The 30-year-old singer filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez after being in the marriage for less than two years. It was in March 2024 that their marriage officially ended.

As attorney fees, Grande paid $25,000 for the divorce. Additionally, Gomez reportedly received $1,250,000 as a part of the divorce settlement.

Meanwhile, Ethan Slater also divorced his childhood sweetheart, Lilly Jay after being in the marriage for five years. With Lily, Slater shares a son.

The couple later admitted that they started dating each other only after their respective divorce.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ariana Grande Reunites With Wicked Cast; Poses For Selfie Alongside Ethan Slater And The Rest