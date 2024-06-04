Ariel Helwani Clears the Air on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Press Conference Cancellation

The recent cancellation of the UFC 303 press conference has fans buzzing. Why was the McGregor vs. Chandler event postponed? Is Conor McGregor pulling out? Was he drunk during those viral party videos? Fans are speculating wildly. The UFC's silence isn't helping. Everyone wants answers.

Ariel Helwani, the MMA world's go-to guy for inside info, stepped in to clear the air. On his show, The MMA Hour, he addressed these rumors. Is there really no scandal? Helwani's insights provide much-needed clarity. So, what's the real story behind the cancellation?

McGregor innocent, but why the mystery cancellation?

Ariel Helwani, on his show The MMA Hour, addressed the recent cancellation of the UFC 303 press conference featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Fans have been speculating about possible reasons, from McGregor pulling out to being drunk in viral party videos . Helwani, however, aimed to clear the air.

"Here's what I do know. Here is what I can tell you," Helwani began. He acknowledged the swirling rumors and the UFC's silence on the matter. "I see a lot of people wondering what it could be," he continued.

Importantly, he clarified, "I could tell you right now with 100% certainty, confirmed, 1000%, that nothing with regards to any sort of legal issue, incident of any kind, drama of any kind, criminal thing of any kind, fight of any kind, alcohol, this, that, like, none of that is at play here."

Helwani offers relief

Furthermore, he clarified that the cancellation was unrelated to any anti-doping issues or drug-testing complications. "There's nothing regarding any sort of drug testing or anti-doping or anything like that," Helwani confirmed.

Advertisement

In summary, Helwani stated, "I can tell you that the press conference was postponed today due to an issue that has precluded it from happening." He acknowledged the uncertainty but reassured fans that the fight date remained unchanged. "As of this second, June 29th is still on," he concluded.

Helwani's clarifications provided much-needed relief to fans, putting to rest the swirling speculations and confirming that the fight is still on track. So, what gives? Did something else happen behind the scenes? Will we ever get a proper explanation?