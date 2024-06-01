Arman Tsarukyan Claps Back at Islam Makhachev After Latter Asks MMA Star to Thank Him for UFC Signing

A couple of days back, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev took shots at the number one lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan. Makhachev asked Arman to thank him for bringing him to the UFC.

While talking to UFC Eurasia, Islam Makhachev said, "I think Arman should thank me. I signed Arman for a fight against me. I wouldn't call my fight with Arman a close fight I won every round. Arman still calls for a rematch. He had many opportunities to come out as a substitute. I know that before UFC 302, he was offered to fight me. Either way, our rematch is inevitable; we'll settle this soon."

Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan fought for the first time in 2019 at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs.Oleinik as the co-main event on short notice. The fight against Islam Makhachev was Arman’s debut in UFC, and he got the opportunity after Islam’s original opponent pulled out of the battle.

Recently, Arman made an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s show where he slammed Islam Makhachev and responded to him, demanding Arman to thank him for bringing him to UFC.

Arman Tsarukyan said, "Why I gotta say thank you to him? I gotta say thank you first to my manager and second to UFC. But Islam Makhachev gotta say thank you to me because he got the first time in his life $50K when he fought with me."

Originally, Arman Tsarukyan was supposed to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship at UFC 302, as Arman won the number one contenders match against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300.

Arman even revealed previously, while talking to Ariel Helwani, that UFC offered him a championship match against Islam Makhachev just after he stepped out of the cage after defeating Charles Oliveira in a three-round contender match.

Tsarukyan then revealed the reason he turned down the offer: Why would he pick a short-notice fight against an opponent like Islam Makhachev? He needs time to recover and work on his game plan against Islam Makhachev, and he wants to fight Makhachev on a fair date as he earned the spot of number one contender.

Arman Tsarukyan Predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Just after Arman Tsarukyan turned down the fight offer at UFC 300, the company booked former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 for the championship gold. In a couple of hours, combat sports fans will witness the chaotic fight between these two elite fighters.

A couple of days back, Arman Tsarukyan gave an interview to New York Times Sports in which he predicted Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier.

Arman said, “I see, like, Islam gonna try to push him to the cage to take him down, and try to hold him, submit him. But if he can't do that, it's going to be dangerous. If he wants to box him, I think Dustin Poirier on a different level. Like, his punch, his speed, like, he can knock him out very fast. So, that's why Islam gotta try to take him down right away. So, yeah, and for me, the favorite is Islam on this fight. But, like, I can put my money on Dustin Poirier KO because it could happen.”

The winner of the Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier clash will potentially face Arman Tsarukyan next for the championship gold.

