Arman Tsarukyan Faces 9-Month Ban and Massive Fine for UFC 300 Fan Altercation: Details Inside

The year 2024 was going all smooth as Arman Tsarukyan planned. He climbed the ladders and managed to become the number one contender for the undisputed lightweight champion after Tsarukyan managed to defeat former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 pay-per-view.

Recently, current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev locked horns with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view, and Makhachev successfully defended his champion crown.

After winning at UFC 302, Islam Makhachev expressed that he feels like he has done it all in the lightweight division. Now, he wants to move up to the welterweight division and capture another championship trap to his shoulder.

But before Islam Makhachev can move up, he will have to lock horns with number-one contender Arman Tsarukyan for his undisputed lightweight gold. As per some previous reports, UFC had plans to book Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarkuyan this year either in October or November.

Unfortunately, it seems the plans for Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan can get delayed. According to a report by Nolan King, Arman Tsarukyan will face a ban of nine months and will be fined for his altercation with a fan at UFC 300.

Nelon King's tweet revealed, “Arman Tsarukyan has been suspended nine months (retroactive) and fined $25,000 (+$471.12 in fees) by the NSAC for his #UFC300 altercation with a fan. His suspension can be reduced to six months if he produces a video for an anti-bullying campaign.”

What went wrong at UFC 300?

At UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan was booked to lock horns with fan favorite former lightweight champion Charles Oliveria in a three-round mixed martial arts fight to earn the number one contendership. Then he would have had a shot at the undisputed UFC lightweight championship against Islam Makhachev.

Going into the match against a superstar like Charles Oliveria was tough for Tsarukyan, as he faced a lot of heat from the crowd, and he was even booed out a lot at the press conferences for the UFC 300 build-up.

While he was moving towards the UFC octagon at UFC 300, fans showed Arman Tsarukyan middle finger which pissed Ahalkalakets, and he jumped on the fan to attack. However, security pulled Arman back in seconds, and he straight away made his walk to the octagon.

Even the fan spoke to Bloody Elbow couple after UFC 300 and expressed he won’t be suing UFC or Arman Tsarkyan. Still, he asked Dana White to give him a front-row ticket for Conor McGregor’s fight, and he even expressed it was his fault that he poked Arman Tsarukyan. He wished Arman luck in his future fights.

On the other hand, Arman Tsarukyan was also not happy with the altercation and he offered the fan a ticket for Conor McGregor's fight. However, the board did not consider this settlement to be a solution and took the necessary action to set an example and keep the fighters disciplined.

Whenever Arman Tsarukyan makes his return to UFC six months later in October or nine months later in January, the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan will be an iconic battle to watch for the lightweight crown.

