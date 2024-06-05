Arman Tsarukyan Feels ‘Mentally Broken’ Dustin Poirier ‘Just Gave Up’ in Final Round vs Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

In a thrilling UFC 302 finale, Dustin Poirier faced Islam Makhachev in a five-round war. The fight was grueling, intense, and filled with suspense. But what really happened in that final round? Did Poirier mentally break, as Arman Tsarukyan suggests?

Makhachev dominated early, but Poirier fought back fiercely. Each round was a battle, with Poirier landing significant strikes. Going into the fifth round, the tension was palpable. Poirier seemed to have a chance, but Makhachev secured a D’Arce choke.

Tsarukyan believes Poirier gave up mentally. Is he right? Did Poirier really surrender, or was Makhachev simply too strong?

2.5 minutes left; why give up your neck?

Arman Tsarukyan didn't mince words when he talked about Dustin Poirier's performance at UFC 302. "The first round went to Makhachev, and I thought, 'Damn, this Poirier is a complete sack,'" Tsarukyan remarked bluntly. Poirier seemed to hold his ground as the fight progressed, but Tsarukyan saw something different.

When the fight reached the final round, Makhachev was sporting a gnarly forehead cut. Yet, he managed to secure a D’Arce choke at 2:42. Tsarukyan questioned Poirier's resolve, saying, "I wonder where [Islam] found the strength to choke. But I have a feeling that Poirier just gave up. In terms of being mentally broken."

He continued, "There were 2.5 minutes left. Why are you giving up your neck? There are 2.5 minutes left; this is the most important and last fight in your life." For Tsarukyan, Poirier's decision-making in those crucial moments indicated a mental breakdown rather than a physical one.

Poirier questions his future after loss

Sadly, Poirier still came up short in his latest attempt at becoming the undisputed UFC champion , leaving him contemplating his future. “I was fighting to be the world champion,” Poirier said at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference.

“Like, what else am I fighting for? Just to fight for the thrill? Because I am addicted to it, no doubt. For the money? Me and my family are good, I don’t need the money. Money’s great, but my health is first. What am I fighting for?”

At 35, Poirier acknowledged the toll his career has taken. “I have 50 fights. I’ve been fighting since I was 17 years old. At some time, this is going to catch up to me. Every time I got off the stool, I felt like I was going to win this fight. I remember thinking, ‘I’m going to be the world champion tonight.’ I felt it. So I’ve just got to see.”

