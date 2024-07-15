Arman Tsarukyan Wants Khamzat Chimaev to Help Him Prepare for Islam Makhachev Rematch

In an unexpected collaboration, Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan will be present on the set of Hype Reality 3. The Armenian contender anticipates training alongside Borz to prepare for a potential rematch against Islam Makhachev.

Hype Reality is broadcast by the Hype Fighting Championship in Russia. Similar to The Ultimate Fighter, Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev will go head-to-head as coaches, guiding up-and-coming prospects in the Russian fighting league.

Arman Tsarukyan reveals potential training session with Khamzat Chimaev

Unlike The Ultimate Fighter, the coaches will not fight each other in Hype Reality. Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev play the role of coaching fighters ahead of their respective fights.

Arman Tsarukyan recently expressed his interest in training alongside Khamzat Chimaev. Since the Armenian contender’s next opponent is most likely Islam Makhachev, a fellow Russian contender, Ahalkalakets claims he is looking forward to it.

In an interview with Sports24, Arman Tsarukyan gave his thoughts on the matter. The Armenian contender compares Khamzat Chimaev to Islam Makhachev and believes they have a similar fighting style.

When asked about a potential grappling session between the two, Tsarukyan did not write off the idea. “If there is an opportunity to train with him, it would be good,” says Ahalkalakets about Khamzat Chimaev’s presence on Hype Reality 3

Ahalkalakets revealed he would ask for Khamzat Chimaev’s assistance to prepare himself for the highly-anticipated Islam Makhachev rematch. The Armenian contender complimented Borz’s attributes and said he would look forward to being a sparring partner.

Advertisement

“But in general, his build is similar to Islam's,” said Tsarukyan. He believes training with Chimaev could help him against Islam Makhachev. Fans look forward to witnessing the interaction between the UFC contenders on the reality show.

Also read: Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Knocks Out Russian YouTuber in Less Than a Minute With Brutal Body Shots

Former UFC champion believes Arman Tsarukyan beats Islam Makhachev

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez gave his thoughts on a potential rematch between Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev. Contrary to popular belief, the American fighter chose Ahalkalakets to beat the champion.

In an interview with The MMA Hour, Eddie claimed Arman would be successful against Makhachev. The former champion compared Islam to his predecessor Khabib Nurmagomedov and their wrestling styles.

Alvarez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov faced adversity when he fought elite-level grapplers. However, he believed The Eagle emerged victorious due to the lack of grappling skills the top contenders had while facing Khabib.

Advertisement

He believes this directly translates to Islam’s fight against Tsarukyan. Alvarez reveals the Armenian contender possesses high-level grappling skills that can potentially defeat the lightweight champion in a much-anticipated rematch.

“When you get a guy like Arman, who can match your wrestling ability, make you work and breathe heavy, and work for your grappling positions and advantage, now that’s a fight,” says Eddie Alvarez. The former champion believes Tsarukyan’s takedown defense is superior in this fight.