Arman Tsarukyan Warns Lightweight Contenders Eyeing Islam Makhachev Showdown Amid his UFC Suspension

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is currently on the run of a lifetime. Makhachev recently defended his championship strap for the third time against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier in round five with a submission choke, retaining his lightweight championship and continuing his dominant reign as the king of the lightweight division.

Fans are now excited about Islam Makhachev's future endeavors. According to some reports, although Makhachev wants to climb up to the welterweight division and lock horns for a second championship, UFC management wants him to defend his championship in the lightweight division.

Islam Makhachev is now scheduled to defend his championship for the fourth time against number one contender Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch, this time for the undisputed lightweight gold.

Unfortunately, the bout between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan hit a snag when Makhachev attacked a fan in the crowd at UFC 300 during his match against Charles Oliveira. A report revealed and confirmed that the commission has decided to fine and ban Arman Tsarukyan for nine months.

Nolan King revealed on Twitter, “Arman Tsarukyan has been suspended nine months (retroactive) and fined $25,000 (+$471.12 in fees) by the NSAC for his UFC 300 altercation with a fan. His suspension can be reduced to six months if he produces a video for an anti-bullying campaign.”

Multiple lightweight contenders have offered to step in and challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight champion's title amid Arman’s suspension. From Michael Chandler to Dustin Poirier, Poirier has stepped up to replace Arman.

Arman has now finally broken his silence on lightweight fighters offering to replace him against Islam Makhachev for a lightweight championship fight.

Arman Tsarukyan tweeted and expressed, “I’m the one fighting for the title next. The rest of you can take a seat #AndNew.”

Islam Makhachev’s UFC record

1. UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Oct. 21, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: KO/TKO via Kick

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:06

2. UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski (Feb. 11, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (Oct. 22, 2022)

- Result: Win against Charles Oliveira

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:16

4. UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green (Feb. 26, 2022)

- Result: Win against Bobby Green

- Method: KO/TKO via Punches

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:23

5. UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira (Oct. 30, 2021)

- Result: Win against Dan Hooker

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Kimura

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:25

6. UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises (Jul. 17, 2021)

- Result: Win against Thiago Moises

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 4

- Time: 2:38

7. UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya (Mar. 06, 2021)

- Result: Win against Drew Dober

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 3

- Time: 1:37

8. UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier (Sep. 07, 2019)

- Result: Win against Davi Ramos

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

9. UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik (Apr. 20, 2019)

- Result: Win against Arman Tsarukyan

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Jul. 28, 2018)

- Result: Win against Kajan Johnson

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Armbar

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:43

11. UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou (Jan. 20, 2018)

- Result: Win against Gleison Tibau

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:57

12. UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie (Feb. 11, 2017)

- Result: Win against Nik Lentz

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

13. UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson (Sep. 17, 2016)

- Result: Win against Chris Wade

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

14. UFC 192: Cormier vs Gustafsson (Oct. 03, 2015)

- Result: Loss against Adriano Martins

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

15. UFC 187: Johnson vs Cormier (May. 23, 2015)

- Result: Win against Leo Kuntz

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:38

