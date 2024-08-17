Arsenal Football Club Teams Up With Indian Rapper Hanumankind; Big Dawgs Star to Join Gunners at Emirates Stadium

The upcoming England Premier League is around the corner, and to welcome the football league, Arsenal Football Club has collaborated with Indian rapper Hanumankind, who is currently going viral worldwide for his stunning track Big Dawgs.

The song, which is all over the social media platforms, has been ranked at the top of Spotify’s Viral Songs Global chart since July 26th. Meanwhile, the 13-league title winners posted a video on their social media account with the caption, “North London is ready,” featuring Big Dawgs in the background.

Meanwhile, Hanumankind, who was born in Kerala as Sooraj Cherukat and grew up mostly in the United States, is currently based in Bengaluru and is a huge fan of Arsenal Football Club. Even the Gunners’ official site has acknowledged this information.

According to a report by the Arsenal site www.arsenal.com, the rapper will also be joining the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium this upcoming season when the campaign kicks off. Mikel Arteta’s side will be beginning their season against Wolverhampton 'Wolves' Wanderers on Saturday, August 17 at home.

Meanwhile, ahead of the start of the season, the players of the team told their head boss that they “want more” to deny Manchester City to win their fifth consecutive Premier League title, as reported by BBC Sports.

In an unfortunate ending for Arsenal, they have concluded past the Citizens for the last two seasons in a row with just 2 points behind Pep Guardiola’s team the previous season.

According to the manager of the Gunners, the players, after their last match against Everton, said, “All the players were saying to me, ‘We’re going to be better, we’re going to do it, we want more.” Arteta is currently positive following the confidence the players have been showing after the loss.

According to what Arteta said as per the aforementioned source, the players of the team are 'excited’ and have been “missing the competition” for a long time. Talking about the preparations and training, the team looked “really sharp” and had a very “challenging pre-season.”

On the other hand, the Sky Blues are gearing up for their fifth consecutive Premier League title this season when they kick off against Chelsea in an away game at Stamford Bridge. It will be a rematch just 15 days after their encounter in the United States of America, where the Citizens beat the Blues 4-2, all thanks to a hat trick from Erling Haaland.

On the counter, Arsenal, who had a very stunning season last year but ended behind City, will have to improve to beat the Sky Blues this season; this is what Arteta believes. Despite ending close enough to win the title, the defending champions proved to be too good for the North London side.

Meanwhile, an exciting season is waiting for all the football fans with some nail-biting fixtures to entertain the fans once again. The wait is over, and it is to be seen if the Gunners can defeat the Manchester-based football club this upcoming season in the title race.

