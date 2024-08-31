Artem Chigvintsev Lays Big Allegation On Nikki Bella After His Arrest In Domestic Violence Against Her

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of domestic abuse.

Former WWE superstar Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev has come up with a massive allegation against her after being arrested in a domestic violence case. 'The Dancing With The Stars' actor has said that Nikki Bella, too, had a role in escalating the high-tension dispute between them, which allegedly led him to assault her.

According to a report from TMZ, during the 911 call, Chigvintsev mentioned that Nikki Bella had thrown shoes at him, which might have further escalated the situation. “Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party],” the report quoted the police officers.

The whole saga unfolded on the morning of August 30, when Chigvintsev made a call to 911 from his home at 8:30 am, reporting a “medical emergency”. However, a second call was made shortly after to cancel the request for emergency services.

Also Read: What Is Corporal Injury to Spouse? Nikki Bella’s Husband Artem Chingvintsev Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

But the situation worsened in the next two hours, and by 10 am, deputies from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene. The offers who came in saw injuries on Nikki Bella, which led to the arrest of Artem on felony charges for causing harm to a spouse or cohabitant. He was then booked into the Napa County jail, with bail set at USD 25,000, and was released.

Advertisement

The cops also reported seeing the couple’s child present at the scene, which indicated that the couple was separated at the time of the call. Even though the request for medical emergency services was canceled, the law enforcement authorities still handled the case due to its sensitivity.

The incident has raised eyebrows among the general public and Nikki Bella fans. She is, in fact, still remembered for her relationship with WWE legend John Cena, with whom she was in a relationship for nearly six years (2012-2018).

The couple separated in 2018, and the reason for their split was said to be Cena’s reluctance to have children. The 46-year-old Hollywood star was in a live-in relationship with Bella, but fans might be surprised to know Cena had set nearly 15 bizarre laws for her during her stay at his place.

Nikki Bella has spoken about her split with Cena, stating that she wanted to have a family but couldn’t just break it to him. The duo later mutually separated, and John Cena married an Iranian-born engineer, Shay Shariatzadeh, in October 2020. On the other hand, Nikki Bella married Artem Chigvintsev in August 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read: Why Did John Cena and Nikki Bella Call Off Their Marriage? All you Need To Know About Former WWE Couple