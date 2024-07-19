Artistic Gymnastics at Paris Olympics 2024 Ft Simone Biles: Preview, Full Schedule And Where To Watch Live

It's a sport that values artistry as much as it does strength, where power and elegance collide, and where controversy is only a judge's decision away. Gymnastics will attract attention at the Paris Olympics again, with participants from all over the world vying for a spot on the podium in three different disciplines. While artistic gymnastics receives the most attention, rhythmic and trampoline competitions compete for gold.

The United States will be represented in each event, with the women's artistic gymnastics team having the highest chance of medaling.

Who are top women on the US gymnastics team?

Simone Biles

She is the most decorated gymnast of all time, with 37 medals, and this is her third time competing in the Olympics. She even devised maneuvers for her routines, so some of them are officially titled after her.

Simone is also a nine-time U.S. all-around champion who was awarded TIME's 2021 Athlete of the Year, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022, and earned the 2024 ESPY Award for Best Comeback Athlete. TL;DR: Simone is an actual living legend.

Sunisa ‘Suni’ Lee

Suni made her Olympics debut in the 2020 Tokyo Games when she was 18 years old, winning gold with a last-minute floor routine as her partner, Simone, stepped down to focus on her mental health.

Suni was named one of Seventeen Magazine's Voices of the Year in 2021 for raising awareness and speaking out against anti-Asian hatred. That same year, she competed in the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, finishing sixth in the semifinals. She was also named the Women's Sports Foundation's Individual Sportswoman of the Year for 2022.

Jordan Chiles

This is Jordan's second Olympics appearance! Her friendship with her teammate Simone Biles dates back to their days training at the same facility in Texas.

Jordan is originally from Washington, but she came to Spring in 2019 to train at the World Champions Centre with trainers Laurent and Cecile Landi.

Jordan has also won the 2024 U.S. uneven bars silver medal, the 2023 Pan American Games team title, the vault silver medal, and the all-around bronze medal.

Jade Carey

Jade, like her comrades, has an outstanding array of accomplishments. In addition to participating on her gymnastics team at Oregon State University, she is a 2024 U.S. vault bronze medalist and a 2024 NCAA all-around floor exercise silver medalist.

Not to add, she's previously competed in the 2020 Tokyo Games alongside Simone, Suni, and Jordan, so there's no question she'll dominate her routines this time around.

Hezly Rivera

Hezly may be a rookie in the United States women's gymnastics team, but something tells us she won't be the last we see. Hezly is not just the youngest member of the gymnastics squad but of any sport on Squad USA. She is also the 2023 Junior National Champion, a two-time World Silver Medalist, and will make her debut in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Every sport that will be played at Paris Olympics 2024

3x3 Basketball

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Artistic Swimming

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Breaking

Canoe Slalom

Canoe Sprint

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Cycling BMX Racing

Cycling Mountain Bike

Cycling Road

Cycling Track

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Football

Golf

Wrestling

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Marathon Swimming

Modern Pentathlon

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Rowing

Rugby Sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Trampoline Gymnastics

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Artistic Gymnastics - Paris Olympics 2024 full schedule

Schedule Date Women's Qualification Sunday, July 28 Women's Team Final Tuesday, July 30 Women's All-Around Final Thursday, August 1 Event Finals Day 1 (Women's Vault) Saturday, August 3 Event Finals Day 2 (Women's Uneven Bars) Sunday, August 4 Event Finals Day 3 (Women's Balances Beam and Floor Exercise) Monday, August 5

How to watch Artistic Gymnastics at Paris Olympics 2024?

Paris Olympics 2024, including artistic gymnastics, can be watched through media rights holders.

MRHs include Nine in Australia, Globo in Brazil, CBC in Canada, CCTV in the People's Republic of China, Fuji TV/NHK/Nippon TV/TBS/TV Asahi/TV Tokyo in Japan, SKY NZ in New Zealand, SuperSport in South Africa, NBC in the United States, and Discovery Eurosport in Europe, as well as France Télévisions in France, ARD/ZDF in Germany, and BBC Sport in the United Kingdom, among others.

