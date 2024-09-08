Aryna Sabalenka Receives Pleasant WWE Surprise Following Maiden US Open Title

Aryna Sabalenka is now a WWE champion! After delivering one of the best performances of her professional tennis career, the Belarusian tennis star clinched the US Open title in emphatic fashion. Facing off against the resilient Jessica Pegula from the United States, Sabalenka knew she had a tough challenge ahead of her.

And indeed, the match unfolded as expected, with both finalists showing signs of vulnerability early on. However, Sabalenka held her nerve and brought out her best when it mattered most.

Finishing the match in style, the athlete from Belarus triumphed 7-5, 7-5 to lift her maiden US Open title. Little did she know, however, that a special gift awaited her alongside her Flushing Meadows glory. In a pleasant twist to the celebration, WWE presented Sabalenka with a championship belt to honor her incredible achievement.

Posing in a dark red gown, Sabalenka beamed with pride and joy posing with the WWE belt. Having difficulty managing the belt initially, Sabalenka stated, “I hold it this way right? this is, I mean crazy. oh my God I like it.” The entire interaction was captured and posted by the WTA’s social media page. They captioned the post, “Every champion needs a belt #USOpen.”

Meanwhile, Sabalenka delivered a heartfelt message after her victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She expressed that winning the US Open had been a lifelong dream ever since she began her professional career.

Though she had come close to victory on several occasions, the final step had always eluded her, making this triumph all the more satisfying. Admiring the beautiful trophy that will now grace her collection, Sabalenka also took a moment to give well-deserved credit to Jessica Pegula.

The Belarusian tennis star praised her opponent, acknowledging that Pegula has been playing some incredible tennis lately. Sabalenka offered her condolences for the tough loss but confidently predicted that Pegula would not only win one but multiple Grand Slam titles in the near future.

In addition to her victory, Sabalenka took home a prize of $3.6 million, further solidifying her position among the highest earners on the WTA circuit.

The victory was surely a breath of fresh air for Aryna Sabalenka who played the entire tournament without having her national flag next to her name. This was because of a decision taken by the International Tennis Association following the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Back in 2022, the ITF banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from using their flags in individual and team events across the globe. Thus, having made her nation proud amidst the growing tensions, Aryna Sabalenka will remain as one of the shining stars in tennis.