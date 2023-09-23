Asia Cup 2023 Prize Money: What are the estimated earnings for Indian, Sri Lankan, and other teams?

Disclaimer: The financial information and figures below are references from Business Standard

India won the Asia Cup 2023, beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. We all know India won the match and got the trophy. But not many people know about the prize money of the Asia Cup 2023. Don't worry, if you have no idea about it because this is exactly what we are going to talk about today. Keep reading to know how much the Indian team earned by winning the Asia Cup 2023, along with the estimated earnings of Sri Lanka and other teams.

Estimated earning structure of Asia Cup 2023: Who received how much money?

For winners of the Asia Cup 2023, the decided prize money was $200,000, as per Business Standard. Since India won the Asia Cup 2023, they received $200,000 which in Indian rupees is somewhere around 1.6 Crore (The amount in INR is based on the Dollar's value as of September 23, 2023). For the losing team, $100,000 was the predetermined prize money that was received by Sri Lanka. In Indian Rupees, it's somewhere around 83 Lakhs (The amount in INR is based on the Dollar's value as of September 23, 2023).

Prize money isn't just for the finalists but also for three more teams that were a part of this tournament. The three teams were Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Even though Sri Lanka and India were the finalists of the Asia Cup 2023, these three teams were in the top 5 so they also received the prize money. Pakistan acquiring the third position in the charts received $62,500 which is approximately Rs 51 lakh.

The teams at the 4th and 5th position i.e. Bangladesh and Afghanistan received an amount of $31,250, which is approximately Rs 25 lakh (The amount in INR is based on the Dollar's value as of September 23, 2023). But that's not just it. The player of the match or man of the match in each game received a whopping amount of $5000 which is somewhere around 4 Lakhs in Indian Rupees. Mohammed Siraj was the player of the match in the final match of Asia Cup 2023.

So that was the price money details of the Asia Cup. But now that the Asia Cup 2023 is in the past, the current trending topic in the world of cricket is of course the World Cup 2023. Who do you think has a very high chance of winning the World Cup 2023? Share your opinions in the comment section below. As for us, we believe India might take the winner's trophy considering the constantly improving performance of Indian players.