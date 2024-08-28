Astros to Sign Veteran Outfielder Jason Heyward After Dodgers Release: MLB Report

After an iffy start, the Houston Astros are finishing strong in the Major League Baseball season. They now lead the American League West with a 70-62 record, ahead of the Seattle Mariners, who have a 67-66 record.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com claims the Houston Astros are close to signing veteran outfielder Jason Heyward.

Heyward was just released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving him a free agent. Houston's signing would demand a comparable move to place Heyward on the 40-man and active rosters.

Heyward, 35, played 63 games for the Dodgers this year. Over 197 plate appearances, he slashed. 208/.289/.393 (91 OPS+), with six home runs and four steals.

Also Read: What Is the Restricted List in MLB? Here’s All You Need to Know

Heyward, a five-time Gold Glove winner and one-time All-Star, has a lifetime OPS+ of 102, spanning portions of 15 MLB seasons.

He is owed the remaining portion of a $9 million contract for 2024 and will be available for free agency this summer. Heyward spent his whole professional career in the National League.

The addition of Heyward is the Astros' latest attempt to replace Kyle Tucker's decreased output in right field. Tucker, who seemed like an American League MVP candidate for the first two months of the season, hasn't played since June 3 due to a shin injury sustained when fouling a ball off his leg.

Advertisement

Tucker's recovery has been lengthy and unclear, and the Astros aren't sure whether he'll be able to play again this season, while the organization hopes for a September comeback. Besides Tucker, Houston's right fielders have batted only .224/.276/.346 with five home runs this year. Chas McCormick, Trey Cabbage, Joey Loperfido, Mauricio Dubón, Pedro León, and Ben Gamel have all contributed.

This comes after the Dodgers revealed on Thursday that they had designated veteran outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment to make room for utility man Chris Taylor, who had been reinstated off the disabled list. The move was initially reported by FanSided's Robert Murray.

But this one struck a deeper chord because it involved one of the team's most respected and well-liked players, first baseman Freddie Freeman's best friend, and the winner of the 2023 Roy Campanella Award, which is given annually to the Dodgers player who best exemplifies the spirit and leadership of the Hall-of-Fame catcher.

Advertisement

“It was very challenging, probably one of the tougher things I’ve had to do,” Roberts said before Friday night’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. “What Jason did for the Dodgers in a year and a half was pretty remarkable, on the field, in the clubhouse, in the community, and his fingerprint will be everlasting.

“It was a very difficult decision, but we had a roster crunch. Guys finally came back to health, and we only have so much room.”