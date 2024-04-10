Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: Will Trae Young Play Against Hornets Tonight? Deets Inside

After a grueling double-overtime defeat to the Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks are gearing up to play their final season's home game. The Hawks still trail the Bulls by one game for the Eastern Conference's No. 9 position and the chances to overcome the deficit are dwindling.

Will Trae Young Play Against The Hornets Tonight?

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Trae Young missed last night's game against Miami, but there are speculations about his return in the upcoming game against the Hornets.

The Hornets are not playing for any particular advantage, so they might decide to rest their players since it's a back-to-back game.

Despite showcasing one of their better defensive plays in the previous game against the Heat, it did minimal to uplift their statistics on the defensive side.

The Hawks hold the 28th position in points per game (PPG) allowed and three-point percentage allowed, and the 27th in field goal percentage allowed.

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Hawks rank 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.

Will Dejounte Murray Play Against The Hornets Tonight?

Dejounte Murray will be playing against the Hornets, he scored a solid 29-point triple-double against the Heat in the previous game and has been playing extensive minutes for the Hawks, picking up the offensive slack in Young's absence.

More minutes for Bufkin under Snyder's strategy could relieve him of some pressure.

Entering this game, Atlanta holds relative strength in their offensive rankings: 6th in PPG, 20th in field goal percentage, 7th in three-point attempts, 18th in three-point percentage, 7th in free throw attempts, 1st in offensive rebounding, and 16th in turnovers.

They rank 10th in Cleaning the Glass' points per 100 possessions, 16th in effective field goal percentage, 11th in turnover percentage, 5th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 13th in free throw rate.

Atlanta Hawks Players Stats Against The Hornets

Trae Young

In his career, Trae Young has averaged 21.3 points, 9.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds across 18 games when facing the Hornets.

Dejounte Murray

Regarding Dejounte Murray, he has maintained an average of 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in his 15 career matches against the Hornets.

Injury Report

No injury reports as of now for the teams

When And Where To Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast

