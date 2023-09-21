Australia to miss THIS World Cup hero in first ODI match against India; Pat Cummins reveals

There's not even a day left between the first match of the 3-match India vs. Australia ODI series when this happened. What happened? Well, in a recent press conference dated September 21, the Australian Captain announced the exit of a key player from their team. According to Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc won't be playing in the first ODI match against India. Keep reading to know why Mitchell was ruled out, at the last minute.

Pat Cummins, revealed the news of Mitchell Starc's exit from the first ODI match against India

According to a tweet recently shared by Cricketcomau, Pat Cummins is seen having a conversation about the upcoming India vs. Australia ODI series. The Australian captain started by giving the media an update on his wrist injury.

Pat said, "So I'm feeling pretty good. My wrist is all healed now, pretty much 100%. So I'll be running around there this afternoon and hope to play tomorrow. Yeah, I'm hoping to play all three games." After giving the good news of him playing all three matches, he shared the bad news with the media.

Pat Cummins revealed that Mitchell Starc won't be playing the first ODI match. In this context, the Australian captain said, "He won't play tomorrow, but he'll hopefully be available later on in the series."

With the absence of one of the star bowlers from the team, Australia might be seen struggling on the Indian pitch. In addition to Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins revealed that Ben Maxwell won't be in the first ODI match as well.

Talking about the same, the Australian captain said, "Same with Ben Maxwell. Yeah he won't play tomorrow but hoping later on in the series he'll come back." Now an important question that comes into mind is, where is Mitchel Starc if he isn't in India, practicing?

Pat Cummins answered this when he said "He's been bowling back in Sydney and all going to plan so he'll. yeah, I think he might even have a bowl today or tomorrow and build up the old track." Let's hope Mitchel's absence doesn't affect Australia much.

The first India vs. Australia ODI series will be played on September 22 in the city of Mohali. The match will be aired live on Star Sports, and you can enjoy the match, from 2:00 PM onwards.

Considering the absence of impact players from the Australian team, do you think India will have an advantage over them? Let us know in the comments section below.