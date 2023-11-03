Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne hilariously reacts to THIS being included in dictionary

The word Bazball is given to the aggressive batting displayed by the English men's cricket team in test matches. Recently the word 'Bazball' was added to the Collins Dictionary.

When Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne asked about the official addition of Bazball in the dictionary he reacted hilariously.

Labuschagne was not interested in this news and he replied, "Oh man, that is garbage. I don't know what that is. Honestly, I have no idea what you're talking about". The right-handed batter did not hesitate and expressed his thoughts about the same.

Notably, 'Bazball' was officially added to the Collins English Dictionary on Wednesday. ‘Bazball’ was added as a noun and it means, "a style of test cricket in which the betting side attempts to gain the initiative by playing in a highly aggressive manner".

New Zealand former captain Brendon McCullum also known as 'Baz', was appointed as England men's team red-ball coach.

After that England changed their batting approach in test cricket and played in an aggressive and attacking way. Despite the term having earned a place in the dictionary, McCullum himself harbored no particular affection for it.

'Bazball' was acknowledged by Harper Collins as one of the ten most impactful new words of the year.

England's and Australia's upcoming matches in WC 2023

England will play for pride as they are at the bottom of the table. After the clash against Australia on Saturday they will take on Afghanistan on 7th November at Mumbai.

The last game for England in the ODI World Cup 2023 will be against Bangladesh at Pune on 11th November.

Australia with 8 points from six matches stands at number 3 in the table. After England, they will play 2 games in Maharashtra. On 7th November against Afghanistan in Mumbai and the last league game against Bangladesh at Pune on 11th November.

Australia's chances for qualification to the semi-finals are very high and for the defending champions, this World Cup almost ended.

