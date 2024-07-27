Australian Hockey Star Amputates Finger to Compete in Olympics: ‘Price I Had to Pay’

In a move that shocked the sports world, Australian field hockey player Matt Dawson has made an extraordinary sacrifice to compete at the Paris Olympics. Faced with a severe injury that could have ended his career, Dawson chose to amputate part of his finger to ensure he could take to the field with the Kookaburras. This remarkable decision underscores the lengths athletes will go to achieve their Olympic dreams.

Dawson’s journey to this decision began two weeks ago during a training session in Perth, where he badly broke a digit on his right hand. The injury was so severe that he passed out upon seeing his finger in the changing room.

Initially, he thought his Olympic aspirations were over. However, after an urgent consultation with a plastic surgeon, Dawson was faced with a choice: undergo surgery and endure a months-long recovery with no guarantee of full function, or amputate the finger & potentially return to play within 10 days.

Despite warnings from his wife not to make any rash decisions, Dawson opted for amputation that very afternoon, a decision he describes as informed and necessary given his career stage.

A Team's shock and support to Matt Dawson

The decision to amputate part of his finger sent ripples through the Australian field hockey team. Team captain Aran Zalewski recounted the squad's reaction, describing the shock and ultimate support they felt for Dawson. "We didn't really know what to think," Zalewski said. "When you've spent a lifetime of choice and sacrifice to come and compete at the highest level, I think for him it was an easy decision.”

This sentiment was echoed by Kookaburras coach Colin Batch, who praised Dawson's commitment. "Full marks to Matt. Obviously, he's really committed to playing in Paris. I'm not sure I would have done it, but he's done it, so great," Batch told Australia’s Seven News Network. Dawson's determination is further highlighted by his history of overcoming injuries, including a near-fatal eye injury before the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Despite such setbacks, Dawson has continued to excel, contributing to the Kookaburras' gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games and their silver medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The road to Paris Olympics 2024 comes with a price

Just sixteen days after his injury, Dawson is set to take the field with the Kookaburras as they face Argentina. His rapid return to training has been nothing short of inspirational. The Kookaburras, buoyed by Dawson's resilience, are preparing for a challenging yet hopeful run at the Paris Olympics.

Dawson's story is a testament to the dedication and sacrifices athletes are willing to make for their sport. As he himself put it, "I'm definitely closer to the end of my career than the start and, who knows, this could be my last [Olympics], and if I felt that I could still perform at my best then that's what I was going to do. If taking the top of my finger was the price I had to pay, that's what I would do."

The Kookaburras' captain, Zalewski, summed up the team's sentiment by emphasizing the magnitude of Dawson's decision and the support he garnered from his teammates. "People would give an arm and a leg and even a little bit of finger to be here sometimes,” Zalewski remarked at a news conference in Paris. This highlights the extraordinary lengths to which athletes like Dawson go to compete at the highest level and the deep sense of camaraderie and support that exists within the team.

