Two years ago, Ayesha Curry, married to Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry had some fun with her brother-in-law, Damion Lee, and her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry Lee.

Damion and Sydel were guests on Ayesha and Stephen's 2022 game show "About Last Night.” During episode 5, aired on Thu, Feb 10, 2022 , Ayesha asked the Lees a quirky question that got people talking online. She asked Sydel to describe the last time she and Damion had been intimate. Next, Ayesha gave them three basketball-themed options to choose from:

"We left it all out on the court."

"We came out of the locker room strong.”

Or the slightly more suggestive, "You could've heard a pin drop."

Next, Ayesha asked Damion Lee to answer and instructed Sydel to put on earphones to avoid hearing his response. Damion mentioned that it wasn't “Pin drop” and blurted ‘Performer.’ Stephen Curry jokingly got up from his seat and asked Ayesha to call him back when that part was over.

Damion quipped and insisted Stephen not to leave cause he was the host of the show. He continued, “It's kind of teetering in between the 'Left it all out there' and the other one, obviously pregnant with baby, not trying to hurt the baby boy. That's not cool. So, came out of the locker room strong. Took care of business."

After Damion completed answering, Ayesha asked Sydel to keep aside the earphones and answer. To which, Sydel said, “For three points and the lead most of the time because I'm pregnant. It's not pretty, but you get it done. Last time, I mean, it was pretty good. If I do say something myself, I'm going to self a pat on the back. We came out of the locker room strong on."

Steph's reaction in the background made the whole exchange even more hilarious. Now, the clip of the episode has resurfaced, and owing to Ayesha’s nature of the question to Sydel, fans were naturally entertained.

Here’s how fans on X, formerly reacted:



“That face man, it’s like, “That’s my sister watch your mouth,” wrote one fan.

“They get deep into it on that show,” wrote another fan.

“This show is too American for me, I could never have these kinds of conversations with my sister in the room,” wrote a third fan.

“Should be mad at the wife for putting this together,” read one comment.

Another fan added, “This is nasty work.”

Stephen Curry's sister, Sydel Curry, and her husband Damion Lee are parents to two children Alicia Lee, born on August 23, 2023, and Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, born on November 26, 2021. In 2019, Damion Lee joined the team on a two-way contract. He then helped them win the NBA championship in 2022. Later that year, he moved to the Phoenix Suns.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry’s TV Show: About Last Night

About Last Night is a modern TV game­ show hosted by the famous couple Ste­phen and Ayesha Curry. It premie­red on HBO Max in February 2022. The show is inspire­d by the classic '70s and '80s show Tattletale­s.

Interestingly, Tattletale­s is also a remake of the­ '60s game show He Said, She Said. In the­ show, celebrity couples answe­r all sorts of fun, personal, and witty questions about each othe­r and their relationships. The goal is to prove­ who knows their partner best. Each couple­ competes to win $20,000 for a charity organization they care­ about. After the regular rounds, the­ winning couple faces a fast-paced final challe­nge against the Currys themse­lves. If the competing couple­ wins, they score an extra $5,000 for the­ir chosen charity. But even if the­y lose to the hosts, all competing couple­s still get money for their charitie­s.