Babar Azam fan Shahid Afridi says Pak skipper not a match winner like Indian ace Virat Kohli

Pakistan won three matches out of 7 in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Former players, commentators, and fans have opinions on skipper Babar Azam’s captaincy and his own batting performance at the biggest stage.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi commented with interesting observations about the batting superstars of both countries Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

Afridi feels Pakistan skipper is not a match winner like Indian ace Virat Kohl.

“Babar Azam ka run karna alag cheez hai lekin Babar Azam ke score se match jeetna alag hai. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul wagera kya karte hai? Woh apne run bhi karte hai, balls bhi khelte hai aur apne team ko jitwake nikal jate hain." (Babar scoring runs and Babar scoring runs in a winning cause are two different things. Look at what Virat Kohli and KL Rahul do. They score their runs, consume deliveries and make sure they win the match for the team), Shahid Afridi told SAMAA TV.

Afridi added that he is a fan of Babar Azam, reaching that level is one thing and maintaining performance once reach that level is more difficult.

“When Babar Azam walks in to bat, we should get a feeling that we will win it for us. But that feeling doesn’t come. We know that he will score 50-60 but we are confident that he will win us the match,” Afridi said.

Notably, Babar Azam scored 216 runs from 7 outings in world cup 2023 with average of 30.86 and strike-rate of 77.7. Skipper registered three half centuries that came against India, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Interestingly, all three half centuries registered a losing cause for Pakistan. The number one ODI batters highest score in winning cause for his country is 10 runs. Babar scored 5, 10 and 9 in the matches won by Pakistan in WC 2023.

Virat Kohli already scored 354 runs with an average of 88.50. Kohli also registered one century and 3 half century scores. Kohli remains 2 times not out, and KL Rahul remains not out 3 times in his 5 innings.

Pakistan chances still alive in WC 2023

Pakistan at number 5 at the moment in the point table of WC 2023. They won 3 games from 7 and grabbed 6 points.

Pakistan's upcoming game is on Saturday 4th November against New Zealand at Bengaluru and the last match is versus England at Eden Gardens Kolkata on 11th November.

After New Zealand lost against South Africa last night, Pak chances are still alive. If Pakistan won their remaining matches and other matches results came in their favor they can qualify for semi-finals.

Pakistan Qualification Scenario

IND VS SL-IND WIN

NED VS AFG-AFG WIN

NZ VS PAK - PAK WIN

ENG VS AUS - AUS WIN

IND VS SA - IND WIN

BAN VS SL-BAN WIN

AUS VS AFG - AUS WIN

ENG VS NED - ENG WIN

NZ VS SL-SL WIN

SA VS AFG-SA WIN

AUS VS BAN - AUS WIN

ENG VS PAK - PAK WIN

IND VS NED - IND WIN

