Bachelor Nation’s Victoria Fuller Confirms Will Levis Romance Just 2 Months After Break Up With Greg Grippo

Victoria Fuller went official on Instagram with her new boyfriend, Will Levis, on Monday, July 29. The Bachelor Nation actress has confirmed her love affair with the NFL star. It comes just two months after Fuller’s breakup with Greg Grippo. Both Fuller and Levis shared the same picture on their Instagram stories.

Fuller is a 30-year-old TV personality. She graduated from Old Dominion University with an economics degree. She works part-time at a Yoga Studio, but her main occupation is reported to be that of a medical sales representative. Levis is an American football player who plays quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.

Victoria Fuller and Will Levis make their relationship public

Fuller and Levis flaunted PDA in their recent Instagram stories. The pair posted a picture of Fuller hugging the topless NFL star on a boat. Fuller has both her arms wrapped around the 25-year-old, with her head on his shoulders.

Levis tagged the former Bachelor in Paradise winner in his story with a white heart. Fuller reshared the story on her social media handle with the text “Life Update.” They haven’t made any other statements about their relationship. However, their actions have made people certain that they are dating each other.

The Bachelor alum parted ways with her ex-boyfriend, Greg Grippo, only a few months ago. Greg confirmed that the pair had broken up following fan speculation. Levis previously dated Gia Duddy, who accompanied him to the 2023 NFL draft. But the pair went on separate paths in September.

The Titans QB has started preparing for the upcoming NFL season. After a solid rookie year, the franchise expects a breakthrough season from him. Fans hope that his love life will improve his performance. “He's incredibly confident right now, and he's earned that confidence,” the Titans head coach said about the youngster.

Victoria Fuller’s previous relationships

Fuller got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo on her return to Bachelor in Paradise season 8 in 2022. However, their relationship didn’t last long, as they walked away from each other even before the show could end.

Victoria started dating Greg Grippo following her breakup with DePhillipo. But things didn’t work out, and they broke up after being together for over a year. “Being in a public relationship, if things aren't working out, it sucks even more,” Greg confirmed the breakup on the Trading Secrets podcast.

“Not really sure where to start here, but I haven't felt up to talking about my breakup, to put it bluntly,” Victoria wrote in her Instagram story. According to Greg, the couple broke up on mutual terms before Fuller started dating NFL star Will Levis.