‘Back Your Word Up’: Paddy Pimblett Calls Out Bobby Green to Grapple With Him

Paddy Pimblett has thrown down a daring challenge to Bobby Green. Will Green accept the grappling test at UFC 304? The bad blood between these two fighters is intense. Pimblett recently called out Green on his YouTube channel. He accused Green of lacking power and courage.

“Grapple with me then, lad. Back your word up,” Pimblett demanded. This rivalry started back in 2022 at UFC San Diego. Green secretly recorded Pimblett and made mocking comments. Pimblett hasn't forgotten. The stakes are high for their upcoming fight. Can Pimblett prove his point, or will Green outstrike him?

Will Green fall for Pimblett's bait?

“Grapple with me then, lad. Back your word up. We both know that you can strike even though you've got no power. We both know that I'll strike with you and that you can get knocked out. Grapple with me. Let's see if you've got the balls to grapple with me after saying I won't submit you,” Pimblett declared.

Their much-anticipated fight will take place at UFC 304, set for July 28 at the O2 Arena in London. This bout marks Pimblett’s return to the UK after more than two years. It’s a high-stakes match for both fighters. Pimblett is aiming to maintain his unblemished UFC record and break into the lightweight rankings. Green, on the other hand, is determined to continue his winning streak and derail Pimblett’s hype train.

The animosity between these two fighters has only intensified over time. Green’s actions at UFC San Diego, where he secretly recorded Pimblett and made disparaging comments, have fueled this rivalry. Now, with the challenge laid out, fans are eager to see who will come out on top. Will Pimblett’s grappling skills prove too much for Green, or will Green’s striking power prevail? The answer will unfold at UFC 304.

Edwards sees openings for both Pimblett and Green

Leon Edwards recently sat down with Tom Aspinall to share his thoughts on the Pimblett vs. Green fight at UFC 304. Edwards, always insightful, offered an interesting take on the matchup. He mentioned, "If Bobby Green shows up, I’ll probably favor Bobby Green, if he shows up. But I can also see a way for victory for Paddy as well."

This comment underscores the fight's unpredictable nature and adds to the excitement. The tension between Pimblett and Green has been building since their infamous encounter at UFC San Diego in 2022.

Paddy hasn't been shy and has fired back at Green. Recently Green changed his legal name to 'King', to which Paddy replied and wrote, "This mushroom has actually changed his name to King🤣 so yous can officially call me the Kingslayer on July 28th 👑🗡️🤗."

Will Pimblett's grappling prowess give him the edge, or will Green's striking skills prevail? Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will back up their words in the octagon.