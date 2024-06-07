Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence React to Jason Kelce’s Claim of Never Washing His Feet in 32 Years

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence caught wind of Jason Kelce's recent hygiene confession, and the Bad Boys didn't hold back with their reactions. During a chat in Brooklyn alongside Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero, the Bad Boys stars didn't cut up words.

It was not only unbelievable for the fans but Lawrence was also shocked. He was the first to speak up, bluntly stating, "F*** outta here with that s***. Wash your feet." He talked about the importance of cleanliness.

Bad Boys stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence respond to Kelce's foot hygiene

Martin Lawrence mentioned cleaning the feet before hopping into bed. He insisted that everyone should be mindful of washing away any toe jam. Smith also chimed in, talking about cleaning between the toes. Which focused more on what Lawrence said. He expressed, "It's not just the feet; it's between the toes too... Get out of here."

Kelce stirred up controversy with his recent comments on hygiene. The retired footballer had admitted that he doesn't always wash his feet. He even said that he has not cleaned his belly button or gotten pedicures.

In a post on X, the retired NFL star questioned the societal expectation of washing every part of the body all the time. He argued that dermatologists not influenced by commercial interests would agree with him.

During an episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce, Jason elaborated on his stance. He acknowledged that he doesn't wash his feet every time. He shared that he does so after activities like football practice when his feet are particularly dirty.

He explained, "You're not washing; you're like everybody else. But when you look down, if there's visible dirt on them, I'll scrub the dirt off. I don't even touch my feet.” Lately, he added, “Why the heck would I wash my feet? I'm not touching my feet unless I'm clipping my toenails. That's the only time I touch my feet."

Taylor Swift sides up with Jason Kelce’s hygiene process

Interestingly, Kelce's stance on hygiene prompted comparisons to Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. She previously shared her shower habits during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. Swift mentioned that she does wash her legs in the shower. To fans, she attributes it to the use of shaving cream.

Lastly, she equates it to soap. She also revealed that she shaves her legs every day. This also prompted some humorous banter from DeGeneres about the frequency of her shaving routine. Let us know in the comments what you think about the Bad Boys’ comments.

