Bad Bunny Makes His Pick Clear Between Dominik Mysterio Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley Damien Priest With Latest Post

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have quickly become one of the most hated couples on WWE’s roster, drawing attention from fans worldwide. Dominik shocked everyone when he betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024, helping Liv Morgan retain her championship after Morgan defeated Mami. He then stunned the audience further by sharing a "dirty kiss" with Liv in front of the crowd and a heartbroken Rhea Ripley.

A couple of days back, actress Vanessa Hudgens approved the relationship of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, and now popstar BadBunny has also made it clear that he is picking Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio over a team of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE.

Bad Bunny posted this picture below of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio together, indicating his pick at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Primum Live Event. Bad Bunny is one of the celebrity wrestlers who has performed in WWE. Fans love him. He has a deep connection with Damian Priest as he made his in-ring debut in a tag match WrestleMania 37 against the team of The Miz and John Morrison.

The last match Bad Bunny wrestled in WWE was against Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2024. Since then, fans have been waiting to see Bad Bunny back in the WWE ring, WWE fanatics suggested Logan Paul and Bad Bunny should actually lock horns in the coming future.

The team of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will be facing the team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event. The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 card is already stacked with multiple famous names from WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Kevin Ownes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill and many more. Here is the compilation of matches at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Match Card



1. Gunther (champion) vs Randy Orton - singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

2. Cody Rhodes (champion) vs Kevin Owens - singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

3. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Strap match

4. Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan) - Mixed tag team match

5. The Unholy Union (champions) vs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill - Tag team match for Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Timing

European Time (CET)

- Start Time: 6:30 PM CET

- Countdown Show: 6:00 PM CET

USA (PDT)

- Start Time: 9:30 AM PDT

- Countdown Show: 9:00 AM PDT

USA (CDT)

- Start Time: 11:30 AM CDT

- Countdown Show: 11:00 AM CDT

USA (ET)

- Start Time: 12:30 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 12:00 PM ET

UK (BST)

- Start Time: 5:30 PM BST

- Countdown Show: 5:00 PM BST

Australia (AEST)

- Start Time: 3:30 AM AEST (next day)

- Countdown Show: 3:00 AM AEST (next day)

India (IST)

- Start Time: 10:00 PM IST

- Countdown Show: 9:30 PM IST

