Bad Bunny Shares Picture With WWE Star Roman Reigns 

Latin music sensation Bad Bunny, who sporadically wrestles in WWE, recently shared a picture with the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, leading to speculation whether the Puerto Rican singer would return to the squared circle. Or perhaps it could be about acknowledging the Tribal Chief following his recent return to WWE.

On Instagram, the musician shared a photo of him and the Roman Reigns standing side by side in his story. It was seemingly snapped backstage. He posted the story with Reigns's OG entrance music, Head of the Table, not the one he has been using since the comeback at SummerSlam 2024.

Bad Bunny is a self-proclaimed, passionate fan of professional wrestling. The 30-year-old made his dream come true by entering a WWE ring in 2021. In the past couple of years, he has had an impactful run in the Stamford-based promotion.

In his first WWE match at WrestleMania 37, the Puerto Rican duo Bad Bunny and Damian Priest won a tag team match against John Morrison and The Miz, with Bunny's display of athleticism leaving the fans in awe.

His last major WWE appearance was at Backlash 2023, where he wrestled his former tag team partner, Damian Priest. In a San Juan Street Fight, the singer beat the former World Heavyweight Champion, producing the longest match of the event.

The match was highly praised by critics and fans. Given his track record, Bad Bunny might go down as one of the best celebrity wrestlers besides the former US Champion, Logan Paul. He won the 24/7 Championship once, but he would be aiming to capture a relevant title in the future. As of now, it is unknown when he will make his next appearance in WWE amid his hectic music career.

Roman Reigns' big return at SummerSlam 2024 has made big headlines. The former Undisputed WWE Champion returned after an absence of four months. He returned to the Biggest Party of the Summer, wrecking everyone in the Bloodline and announcing a war against the new Solo Sikoa-led stable.

The Original Tribal Chief appears to be a babyface at the moment, his first run as a good guy since the famous heel turn in 2020. Instead of Cody, whom he lost the title to, his ongoing feud is with Solo Sikoa over the tag of Bloodline's tribal chief.

Following Bad Bunny's recent social media post, it remains to be seen whether he will associate in a storyline with Roman Reigns in the future.