Baker Mayfield Reveals NFL Randomly Drug Tested Him ‘Probably 11 Times’ During 2020 Playoff Run

The NFL's drug testing policies are said to be random and subject to frequent changes. Players can be tested up to six times during the offseason. The randomness of these tests has been questioned many times earlier.

However, recently, it was brought to light by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Each player receives one mandatory annual test under the Performance Enhancing Substances (PES) Policy.

Additionally, 20% of a team’s players are randomly tested during training camp. However, 10% are tested during the offseason only. Some players might be subjected to more frequent testing, potentially up to 24 times a year.

Baker Mayfield's view on frequent 2020 Playoff drug tests

Mayfield recently appeared in an interview with the PMT hosts at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Tahoe. There, he shared his experiences with NFL drug testing. He recalled that during the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns. It was a particularly successful year for the team but he was tested approximately 11 times.

Mayfield detailed the discomfort of the testing process. Describing how testers often stare at the players during the procedure. It made the experience quite awkward. He humorously noted that discussing the frequency of drug tests with another person can be odd sometimes. However, the topic makes for interesting interview content.

Mayfield also admitted he doesn’t fit the typical “physical specimen” often seen in the NFL. He added to the peculiarity of his frequent testing. In the 2020 season, Mayfield and the Browns were thriving with an 11-5 record. He threw for 3,563 yards, a figure he has matched in four of his six full NFL seasons. He recorded 26 touchdowns, his third-best in six seasons, and only eight interceptions, a career low.

Given these stats, it’s puzzling why the NFL seemed intent on testing him so frequently. Was there a suspicion that he might be using something to enhance focus or performance?

Did Baker Mayfield’s intense tests go on purpose?

The fact that 11 tests in one season did not yield any adverse results supports this belief. It's almost as if the NFL couldn't believe the Browns' success without some underlying factor. Mayfield's NFL journey has indeed been remarkable.

After a tumultuous end to his time in Cleveland, he had stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before finding significant success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 season. His performance with the Buccaneers earned him a three-year, $115 million contract just a few months ago. This turnaround is a testament to his resilience and talent.

Baker Mayfield’s experience highlights the pressures and scrutiny NFL players face. Particularly when their performance peaks. Despite the invasive nature of the testing and the doubts cast by frequent tests, Mayfield has continued to excel and prove his worth on the field.

With his recent accomplishments and lucrative contract, Mayfield's future with the Buccaneers looks promising. Let us know in the comments what you think about his revelation.