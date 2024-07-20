Baltimore Ravens Signs All-Pro Eddie Jackson To Complete Safety Trio for This Season

The Baltimore Ravens have finally found their No. 3 safety, signing 2018 All-Pro Eddie Jackson. A former Chicago Bears safety has struck an agreement to join the Baltimore Ravens.



Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowler in seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, will rejoin with linebacker Roquan Smith and provide depth to a safeties room that also includes veteran Marcus Williams and rising star Kyle Hamilton.

As per ESPN, two days before training camp begins, the Ravens have agreed in principle to a one-year contract with two-time Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson, completing an outstanding safety trio in Baltimore. The 30-year-old veteran started every game during his seven seasons in Chicago and will reconnect with linebacker Roquan Smith, with whom he spent five years.

With Jackson's basic pay set at $14 million for the season, the Bears chose to part ways with the veteran safety in February. He remained on the market with little known interest until the Ravens called recently.



It's no secret that Baltimore has been hunting for safety depth, with Geno Stone's departure leaving the depth chart looking vulnerable. The Ravens have shown faith in fourth-year safety Ar'Darius Washington, a former undrafted free agent out of TCU, but Jackson brings much-needed experience to the position.

The Ravens played a lot of three-safety sets, with Hamilton frequently lined up in the slot, and they now have the depth to continue employing similar sets without worry. If Jackson can rebound from last year's injury-plagued season, the Ravens will certainly have the finest safety trio in the NFL.

Eddie Jackson’s NFL career

Jackson, 30, was drafted in the fourth round by the Bears in 2017 and briefly became one of the game's finest safeties. Before this season, he had spent his whole career with the Chicago Bears, totaling 459 tackles, 15 interceptions, and six defensive touchdowns.



The Alabama product was an All-Pro in 2018 and played in the Pro Bowl the following season. The safety's last three seasons have all been cut short due to foot injuries. Jackson continued to play at least 12 games every year from 2021 to 2022.

With 15 career interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries, Jackson is recognized as one of the league's best ballhawks. His six defensive touchdowns are tied with Marcus Peters for the most since joining the league in 2017.