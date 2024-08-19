Bam Adebayo Playfully Teases A'ja Wilson Over Wrinkled White T-Shirt Amid Rumored Relationship

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat playfully teased his Olympics buddy, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, about her wrinkled T-shirt. Wilson sported the wrinkled shirt before the Aces' home game against the LA Sparks on Sunday night.

Adebayo took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked his followers if they still iron their clothes or if they had given up on it after the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Adebayo didn't mention Wilson directly, his followers recognized the tweet as a light-hearted dig at the two-time WNBA champion.

"Do people still iron their clothes?? Or did it stop after Covid?" Adebayo tweeted.

Some of Adebayo's followers quickly figured out that his tweet was aimed at Wilson, who wore the wrinkled shirt before the Las Vegas Aces' game on Sunday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. Wilson was seen wearing a white shirt that needed ironing and gray jogging pants.

For those who followed the two Team USA stars during the 2024 Paris Olympics, the playful exchange on social media was no surprise. Fans had spotted them out in Paris after they both won gold medals in their respective competitions.

Wilson claimed her second gold medal and earned her first Olympic tournament MVP award. Recognized as the best player in the women's tournament, she averaged 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks over six games. Similarly, Bam Adebayo secured his second gold medal, playing a crucial role off the bench. Though he wasn't a starter for Team USA, he executed his role flawlessly whenever coach Steve Kerr called upon him.

Despite ongoing fan speculation about Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson, the two are friends who supported each other during the Olympics. However, what lies ahead for these basketball stars following their memorable Team USA experience in Paris?

Wilson has returned to the Las Vegas Aces, aiming to secure a third consecutive WNBA championship. She's also a leading contender for her third MVP award and the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year title. Some fans even consider her current season one of the best in league history.

On the other hand, Bam Adebayo still has some vacation time before gearing up for training camp next month. After another All-Star season with the Miami Heat, he saw his team eliminated by the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics, in the first round of the playoffs.

The Heat have made no major roster changes this offseason, despite Jimmy Butler being the subject of trade rumors. They will rely on Adebayo to elevate his game, especially as other Eastern Conference teams have strengthened through signings and trades.

