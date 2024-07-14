Bam Adebayo Says Anthony Edwards Will Never Change Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024: 'Him Being Himself'

Anthony Edwards, the shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has never been one to hold back when it comes to discussing his ultimate claim to be the greatest basketball player alive or his aspirations to play in the NFL.

Edwards' basic lack of a filter is as unexpected as it is refreshing, considering how sports media has evolved into a 24/7 operation that frequently overanalyzes everything that celebrities say or do. However, you don't have to believe me when I say this. Numerous NBA players and champion coaches who surround Edwards with Team USA share the same sentiments.

What did Bam Adebayo say about Anthony Edwards?

Speaking about Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo shared what he loves about him, “He's authentically himself. He's not going to change. He's going to be the same person every day, on the court, off the court. You see on TV when some of y'all make these moments go viral. It's really like, ‘This is just you.' This is one of the things I love about Ant. He's himself. He's not going to change. He's one of those guys where he can say something wild, as we heard, but it's him being himself.”

What did Edwards say?

Edwards is never shy to back his abilities on the basketball court and is quickly turning out to be one of the superstars of the league. When he was asked about his place on Team USA, Ant responded, “I remain the best choice. You guys may see it in a different light. I don't look at it any differently.”

Advertisement

He frequently provides evidence to support his statements. Anthony Edwards has, thus far in his career, largely succeeded in talking the talk but is still a few steps behind when it comes to winning his first NBA title. It also helps that Ant's unquenchable desire to succeed is at the core of all the bluster.

What did Erik Spoelstra say?

Erik Spoelstra said that Anthony makes the appropriate use of his energy. The Miami Heat coach said that he aspires to win and wants to share in it and in addition to that he remains true to himself and his personality, and he is committed to the process.

Even though Anthony Edwards is quite confident, at only 22 years old, he is still attempting to learn as much as he can from his Team USA teammates and the Wolves star is looking to win his first Olympic gold medal.

ALSO READ: Anthony Edwards Makes Bold Statement On Him Becoming Best Player In Future; All You Need To Know