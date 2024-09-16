Bam Adebayo's Humorous Reaction to A'ja Wilson's 1,000-Point WNBA Season Goes Viral

On Sunday, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson made history by becoming the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points in a single season. The basketball world praised Wilson, and fans on X eagerly awaited a reaction from her rumored boyfriend, Bam Adebayo. Initially, Adebayo responded with a funny picture.

Shortly after, Adebayo shared a humorous post: "Hope everybody finds A'thousand reasons to smile on this lovely Sunday."

Although Adebayo did not mention Wilson by name, the reference was clear. This indirect communication is a recurring theme for the couple, as they avoid naming each other in their social media posts.

Predictably, Wilson did not directly address Adebayo’s post but shared a GIF moments later, which fans interpreted as her reaction.

Adebayo and Wilson continue to keep fans guessing about their relationship status. Despite the clear hints that they are dating, they choose not to confirm it publicly, seemingly enjoying the intrigue.

Adebayo and Wilson ignited dating rumors after being seen together in Las Vegas during Team USA's training camp. They were later spotted spending time in Paris during the Olympics and continued to do so once back in the U.S. Last week after Wilson set the WNBA single-season scoring record in a game against the Indiana Fever, the two were seen together in Indianapolis.

Wilson is on the verge of possibly becoming the WNBA's first unanimous MVP this year. At 28, she has delivered an outstanding season and is fully deserving of the recognition.

This 2024 season, Wilson has averaged 27.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game. She reached the 1000-point milestone against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, with a historic shot to mark the achievement.

With two games left in the season for Wilson and the Aces, it will be exciting to see her final stats. The two-time MVP is likely aiming to end this historic season by lifting the championship once more.

Although the Aces are two-time defending champions, they aren't the favorites this year. To secure a three-peat, they'll need Wilson to perform at her peak in the postseason.

