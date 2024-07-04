Banned NBA Star Jontay Porter Set to Face Felony Charges After Pleading Guilty of Role in Gambling Scandal: Report

Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter is set to face felony charges related to a sports betting scandal that resulted in his lifetime ban from the NBA. Federal prosecutors in the United States have named Porter in a criminal information sheet in Brooklyn, indicating that he will be facing at least one federal charge.

Canadian authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into Jontay Porter's actions. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York has shared that Porter is expected to plead guilty to the charge on July 10, further deepening the legal ramifications he faces.

The specifics of the charge against Porter have not been disclosed in the document, but it is connected to an ongoing case involving four individuals charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in relation to the scandal linked to Porter. These four men have yet to enter pleas in their case.

Jontay Porter’s gambling addiction cost him his NBA career

The NBA uncovered that Porter intentionally limited his involvement in two games during the season to influence bets made on his performance. He divulged confidential health information to a known NBA bettor before a game and placed multiple bets on NBA games.

Porter was using someone else's betting account while traveling with the Raptors and their G League affiliate, albeit not for games he played in, but still including bets on the Raptors.

As a result of his actions, Jontay Porter was handed a lifetime ban from the NBA. In response to the league's decision, Porter's attorney highlighted that his client was struggling with a gambling addiction and acknowledged being overwhelmed by the situation.

In his statement to The Associated Press, his attorney, Jeff Jensen, said, “Jontay is a good young man with strong faith that will get him through this. He was in over his head due to a gambling addiction. He is undergoing treatment and has been fully cooperative with law enforcement.”

The attorney also mentioned that Porter is cooperating with the investigation and undergoing treatment. This turn of events marks a significant downfall for the young player, who was in his first season with the Raptors on a two-way deal and had appeared in 26 games with the team before the suspension. The forthcoming legal proceedings will likely have lasting consequences on Porter's career and personal life.

