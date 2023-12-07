Banner or money: What is the biggest motivation to win the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament? Players reveal

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the In-Season Tournament Semifinals will kick off, leading up to the Championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks are the four fortunate teams set to compete in the semifinals.

Being a novel event for the league presents several unknowns about the tournament. Questions, such as the significance of winning the tournament and whether the victors would celebrate their victory by hanging a banner as the NBA champions do, hang in the air.

The debate came to the fore on Wednesday due to the lack of clarity on these points. According to NBA insider Rachel Nichols, some players, like Bucks star Damian Lillard, would rather opt for the prize money than the symbolic banner.

Lillard believes that whoever claims victory, marking a significant first in history, should embrace the beauty of the moment.

"Give us what we came here for, and that would be great," he asserts. He's not the only one with this view.

Even Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lillard's teammate, agrees. Antetokounmpo only found out about the prize money when they won against the New York Knicks.

Pledging his winnings to people who need assistance, Lillard insists it's not about spending lavishly but providing support.

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton is set for action, enjoying the thrill of being part of the first-ever semifinals in the in-season tournament. As an early-stage NBA player, he sees immense value in a banner.

Yet he doubts if celebrated veterans like four-time NBA champion LeBron James would feel the same.

“I’ll take a banner, but certainly Bron would not answer the same way,” said Haliburton, as reported by The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

Chasing Victory and Cash: Inside the NBA In-Season Tournament

Pelicans' coach Willie Green mirrored the excitement about the prospect of hoisting an in-season tournament banner in the Smoothie King Center. "Absolutely," Green affirmed his interest in raising a tournament banner when asked, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic.

The exhilaration expressed by the Pelicans and Pacers could be related to the fact that they have yet to add an NBA title to their franchise history. In contrast, the Lakers boast 17 titles, and the Bucks have clinched two in their history.

The semifinals kick off on Thursday night, leading to the in-season tournament final on Saturday night in Vegas.

While NBA players earn a substantial salary throughout the regular season, the additional money offered in this tournament is noteworthy. Here are the projected earnings for each stage of the tournament:

$500,000 for winning the tournament

$250,000 for winning the semifinals

$100,000 for winning the quarterfinals

Monetary motivation seems to be a primary driving factor, leading to unexpectedly high competition levels in the tournament games.

