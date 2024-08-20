Barack Obama Praises Steve Kerr After NBA Coach Mocks Donald Trump With Steph Curry ‘Night Night’ Gesture

Speaking on stage at the Democratic National Convention, NBA and U.S. Olympic basketball coach Steve Kerr put his head in his hands—a gesture popularized by his star player Steph Curry—and told Donald Trump it was time for his "night night."

Speaking in the same arena where he had won three NBA titles as a Chicago Bull, Kerr urged Americans to "play on the same team" and back the Harris-Walz ticket. Kerr, who harshly criticized Trump when he was president and whose Golden State Warriors did not travel to the White House to celebrate their championship, praised the vice president's and her running mate's qualifications for the race.

Kerr said, “I believe that leaders must display dignity. I believe that leaders must tell the truth. I believe that leaders should be able to laugh at themselves. I believe leaders must care for and love the people they are leading. I believe leaders must possess knowledge but with full awareness that none of us has all the answers.”

He added, “And, in fact, the best answers often come from members of the team. And if you look for those qualities in your friends, or your boss, or your child’s teacher, or your mayor, then shouldn’t you want those same qualities in your president?”

Given his day job, Kerr, who guided Curry and the American men's Olympic team to a gold medal, acknowledged the risks of getting political. Kerr was vocal and mentioned, "I see that the shut up and whistle tweets are being sent out at the moment. However, I also understood that I needed to speak up in such a significant election because I am an American citizen as soon as I am asked to do so.”

Kerr berated Walz for some of his football coaching techniques before pleading with the nation to unite, as did Olympian basketball players from multiple professional teams.

Kerr has a history of politics. At a press conference following the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the NBA coach—whose father was shot and killed in the 1980s—made headlines for his impassioned remarks and for pushing lawmakers to advance background checks and other gun safety measures.

He was also praised by former President Barack Obama for his speech. Barack Obama posted, "Let’s go, Coach Kerr! Thanks for bringing home the gold for Team USA and for your leadership at a crucial moment for our country."

Kerr and Harris spoke with students earlier this year about preventing gun violence and the risks associated with former President Trump serving a second term.

