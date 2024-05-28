Barack Obama Sends Heartfelt Message Upon Bill Walton's Death; Calls Him 'One of the Greatest’

Condolences over NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton were actively expressed by former President Barack Obama, who recognized Walton as a champion and an inspiring spirit.

On Monday, Obama used the platform X, previously known as Twitter, to honor Walton, who died at 71 following a fight with cancer. Walton, according to Obama, was one of the greatest basketball players of all time and a champion at every level.

He also highlighted Walton’s unselfish team play and his wonderful spirit full of curiosity, humor, and kindness.

He wrote, "Bill Walton was one of the greatest basketball players of all time—a champion at every level and the embodiment of unselfish team play. He was also a wonderful spirit full of curiosity, humor, and kindness. We are poorer for his passing, and Michelle and I send our deepest…"

On Monday, the NBA announced Walton's death. Walton, a Hall of Fame center and two-time NBA champion, was fighting cancer, according to a Fox News report.

Adam Silver, the NBA Commissioner, said in his statement, “Bill Walton was genuinely unique.”

Commissioner Silver fondly recalled Walton's enthusiastic approach to life. He was a constant, cheerful presence at league events, generously spreading his wisdom and warmth.

The basketball community suffered a considerable loss with Walton's passing. His accomplished career and personality made him a beloved figure in basketball.

What kind of cancer did Bill Walton have?

One of the most extraordinary college basketball players, Bill Walton, claimed the 1978 NBA MVP award and two NBA championships playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics.

After a lengthy battle with cancer, Walton passed away on Monday at the age of, a fact announced by the league on behalf of Walton's family.

Prostate cancer, an overly common cancer impacting men's prostate gland, manifests with irregular cellular growth. It typically responds well to treatment and can be cured if caught early enough.

Symptoms often involve urinary complications, pain, and blood presence in urine or semen. It's diagnosed through various tests, like PSA levels and biopsies, and treatment options are broad, spanning from active monitoring to surgical intervention, radiation, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy.

Walton leaves behind his wife, Lori, and their four sons, all of whom pursued college basketball. Luke Walton, one of the sons, clinched two NBA championships playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

This achievement marked him and his father as the first father-son duo to obtain multiple NBA rings.

Bruce Walton, Bill's brother who passed away in 2019, participated in the Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in January 1976. This made them the first brothers to participate in the NFL and NBA championship games.

