Bare-Knuckle Fighter Tai Emery Reflects on Conor McGregor Promise After Topless Celebration Controversy

Remember Tai Emery, the bare-knuckle fighter who famously flashed the crowd after a knockout win? That was two years ago. Now, she's promising a change. Before her recent fight in Japan against Charisa Sigala, Emery vowed no repeat performances. But why the sudden shift?

She's made a direct promise to Conor McGregor and BKFC's David Feldman to keep things under wraps. Will she stick to her word, or is this just another part of the show? As Emery steps back into the ring, all eyes are not just on her fists but on her post-fight actions too.

Tai Emery, the bare-knuckle fighter who once shocked the world with her post-fight celebration, is now taking a different approach. After knocking out Rung-Arun Khunchai in 2022, Emery jumped on the cage and exposed her breasts to the crowd. The act went viral and sparked a mix of reactions, from shock to applause.

Joe Rogan, the popular UFC commentator, even praised her move, calling it a “smart marketing move.” He joked, “Nice combination, too. She hit this girl with a clean uppercut and a smooth left hook and then she’s like, ‘And here’s my t*ts, too.’ It was all over on these websites.” For some, it was a bold statement. For others, it crossed the line.

Fast forward to today, and Emery is trying to change that narrative. Before her recent fight against Charisa Sigala in Japan, she made a promise to BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor and BKFC President David Feldman. When asked if she’d flash the crowd again, she was clear. “One hundred percent,” Emery told MMA Mania.

“In every single email, every single phone call from David Feldman. I literally had to learn how to say, ‘No, I promised David Feldman and Conor McGregor that I wouldn’t flash and I wouldn’t be naughty.’”

She even took it a step further, learning to say this in Japanese to make sure her message was understood. “I knew they’d ask me that,” she explained. “I had to pull that [phrase] out in some of the interviews, and they were impressed.”

Emery understands that her topless celebration is a big part of why people know her, but she wants to be seen as more than that. She’s focused on winning and moving up the ranks in BKFC. “I want the belt. I want what’s mine,” Emery said, clearly motivated. She also has her sights set on exploring other combat sports, including boxing with organizations like RIZIN or Misfits. “I think it’s exciting times for fighters right now,” she added.

Despite the promise she made, Emery still reflects fondly on her past actions. She believes that her celebration wasn’t meant to offend anyone. “Everything is positive, positive, positive,” she said about her infamous celebration. “It wasn’t meant to make anyone feel some type of way negatively. But if that’s what they’re going to feel, then I think they need to have a look at themselves to see why that’s triggering them while someone is up there having a good time.”

Now, Emery is focused on proving herself as a serious competitor. She’s ready to leave the controversial moments behind and show the world that she’s here to fight—and win.