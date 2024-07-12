Baron Davis Shares Shocking Locker Room Story About Ex-Clippers Owner Donald Sterling: ‘Could’ve Sued for Sexual Harassment’

Trigger Warning: The below article includes mentions of racism and harassment

In 2014, a significant scandal shook the NBA when a secret recording of Donald Sterling, the then-owner of the LA Clippers from 1981 to 2014, was exposed by a woman with whom he was romantically involved.

The scandal escalated when it became evident that Sterling had made racist remarks, including forbidding his girlfriend from inviting Black people to Clippers games. This incident culminated in Sterling's lifetime ban from the NBA and $2.5 million.

Baron Davis reveals shocking encounters with Donald Sterling on The Draymond Green Show

Recently, former NBA player and two-time All-Star, Baron Davis, unveiled his encounters with Sterling on The Draymond Green Show. His experiences enhanced the public's understanding of Sterling's behavior behind the scenes.

"The Clippers, bro," explained Davis, "was akin to a dreadful prison-set soap opera. Imagine attending an art class, stripped of all your paints, tools, and brushes until you're about to paint—only for them to keep knocking your elbows as you do."

On the invitation of Draymond Green, a four-time NBA champion who hosts the show, Davis vividly recalled a troubling incident featuring Sterling. "After a winning game, he'd enter the locker rooms, followed by a group of elderly white women," painted Davis. "Sterling asked us to wait for them while we were in the shower, pointing specifically at me."

Davis also remembered a woman lingering around his locker, probing him with questions. Davis conveyed his discomfort, expressing, “And this lady was just sitting, hanging out at my locker, but she just talking, like, where are you from? Oh, you went there, so you wait for me to get up? You know what I mean? Like, it was. It was foul, bro. It was like, I could have sued for sexual harassment.”

The scandal surrounding Donald Sterling signaled a defining period in the nascent term of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. It incited the LA Clippers to stage a protest against Sterling before a playoff game, symbolically shedding their team warmups at center court.

Sterling's controversial exit with lifetime ban

Just days after the leak of Sterling's racist comments by TMZ, NBA's Silver slapped Sterling with a $2.5 million fine and a lifetime NBA. Yet, the journey to Sterling's sale of the LA Clippers was arduous and protracted.

NBA owners, surpassing the necessary 75% majority vote, compelled Sterling to relinquish his ownership of the.

In 2017, Sterling passed on the Clippers to billionaire Steve Ballmer and then acknowledged during an NBC News interview that he was satisfied with the scandal and adverse publicity.

