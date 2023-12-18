‘basketball is bulls**t, It’s gay’: When Andrew Tate revealed his dislike for LeBron James and basketball

Trigger Warning: This article has references to homophobic statements

Former kickboxing champion and social media sensation Andrew Tate is best known for his controversial takes on women, government, and how an ideal man should live his life. He is widely regarded as the “King of Misogynists”.

Self-proclaimed Top G is also known for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle on the internet. In 2022, Andrew Tate was arrested alongside his brother and business partner Tristan Tate. brothers were then released after three months from Romanian jail and were kept under house arrest.

Once Andrew Tate was asked about basketball in one interview to which Tate expressed his true feelings for basketball sport.

Tate expressed, “Basketball is bulls**t.”

To which the interviewer asked Tate, “What do you mean bulls**t? It’s you don’t like Lebron.”

Tate answered, “Nah, It’s gay. Basketball is gay.”

Later Cobra Tate expressed why he does not like basketball, “I don’t know just put the ball in the net where’s the fun in that.” he further expressed combat sports is true sport.

Andrew Tate’s mixed martial arts career

Recently Andrew Tate appeared on the podcast of Gorge Janko the former host of Logan Paul’s podcast “Implusive”. Janko asked Cobra Tate what if the Tate brothers fight the Paul brothers in a cage ( mixed martial arts).

Andrew Tate expressed his feelings and said he and his brother Tristan Tate who was also a former kickboxer can easily finish the Paul brothers ( Logan Paul and Jake Paul ) in a cage fight.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul later reacted to Andrew Tate’s claim and even offered them a fight.

Andrew Tate had some experience in mixed martial arts other than kickboxing.

Andrew Tate’s mixed martial arts record

Professional Record

Andrew Tate vs Metthews Wilkins (2007): Won

Andrew Tate vs Reza Meldavian (2007): Loss

Andrew Tate vs Shane Kavanagh (2010): Won

Amateur Record

Andrew Tate vs Lee Mayo (2006): Win

Andrew Tate vs William Morley (2006): Loss

Andrew Tate vs Luke Barnatt (2010): Win

