LeBron James's leaked audio reveals what he told Lakers before blocking Russell Westbrook’s shot in win over Clippers

The LA Lakers and the LA Clippers fiercely locked horns, resulting in the Lakers scoring a heart-pounding victory.

The two robust teams haven't faced off at full force in quite some time. Spearheading the Lakers' assault was LeBron James, who aimed to break down Kawhi Leonard's team.

Even after a poor start with a double-digit deficit early in the match, the Lakers rallied back.

Powering this recovery were LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D'Angelo Russell, all sharing the weight of the team's scoring.

King James set the pace for the Lakers, scoring an impressive 21 points across the first three quarters.

LeBron's clutch block and heated exchange

In the third quarter's early stage, the Lakers found themselves down by 13 to the Clippers.

Undeterred, LeBron rejected a lay-up attempt by his ex-teammate, Russell Westbrook.

The 4-time Champion couldn’t hold back his emotions and was caught saying, “Gimme That Sh*t." as seen in the leaked audio segment.

This block marked the dawn of the Lakers' resurgence, ending the quarter with a slim 2-point lead.

It appears there may have been some underlying tension between King James and Westbrook, suggested by a heated exchange before the game's commencement.

LeBron's acclaim for Russell Westbrook's stellar performance

LeBron James praised Russell Westbrook's game performance, stating, "Tonight, his jumper was spot on; he charged into the lane and executed what Russ does best—balling."

However, there are speculations about an undercurrent of disagreement between both players.

After spending one and a half seasons with the Lakers, Westbrook got traded at the previous year's trade deadline, finally settling with the Clippers.