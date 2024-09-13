Batista Claims THIS WWE Superstar's Acting Potential Is Unlimited: ‘Want To See More From Him’

Former WWE superstar Batista has claimed that there’s one talent in WWE who has a lot of potential in acting, and he would like to see more from him. That superstar is none other than, CM Punk.

In a recent interview with ‘Buzzfeed’, The Animal was asked about which current WWE superstar, he thinks would break out as a star if given a chance. While it was presumably assumed that his answer would be Drew McIntyre, Batista spouted the name of McIntyre’s bitter rival, CM Punk.

"I don't know if he hasn't pursued it as much as he'd like to because he's still heavily pursuing professional wrestling, but it's CM Punk, Phil Brooks,” Batista said.

The former WWE Champion said that Punk’s potential in acting is unlimited and he would like to see more from him. “His potential in acting is pretty unlimited. So I really want to see more from him and acting. And I'd actually love to work with him, because I think he has a passion for acting. But I think, still, his heart is in professional wrestling, and until he's able to let that go a little bit, he'll never be able to fully envelop himself in acting,” Wrestling Inc quoted Batista.

Punk has starred in four films in his career including one movie where he lent his voice; Queens of the Ring, The Flintstones and WWE: Stone Age SmackDown, Girl on the Third Floor, and Rabid. Punk’s best acting role was in the two seasons of the wrestling series “Heels” where he portrayed Ricky Rabies.

However, even after staying away from WWE for nearly a decade, Punk didn’t act as his full profession and rather stayed glued to his wrestling career. But there can be instances obviously where Punk spares time for one or two movies as per his choice. As of now, The Straight Edge Superstar is more focused on his WWE career, which is in the final leg.

He is 46 years old and doesn’t have much time for his in-ring career. Sooner or later, Punk will have to draw the curtains on his WWE career. And after that, he can think about acting and Hollywood.

As of now, he is locked in an intense feud with Drew McIntyre, and the two have won battle against each other once in the past three months. They are now going for a more likely final battle at WWE Bad Blood in Hell in a Cell match. The PLE will happen on October 5, 2024.

