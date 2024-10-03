Batista Opens Up About Best Financial Advice The Undertaker Gave Him Once; 'He always said...'

Former WWE superstar Batista learned many life lessons while he was in WWE, and those learnings have helped him to this date. The former World Heavyweight Champion’s journey started on a high with superstars like Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton. Being part of the Evolution, a heel group, Batista established himself as a top superstar in WWE within no time.

However, the Animal was a spendthrift. He made huge money after he gained fame in WWE, but he revealed that by the time he got out of wrestling, which was around 2010, he was left with nothing. He then understood a great advice his former rival, The Undertaker, gave him once.

While speaking to the School of Hard Knocks, Batista shared the best financial advice Taker gave him once. “He always said, ‘Live beneath your means.’ I learned that the hard way. I came out of wrestling; I lost everything. My house got foreclosed on, but I had a second opportunity to be successful in the film industry,” Fightful quoted Batista.

He confessed that professional athletes don’t grow up having much, and when they make good money, they want to buy everything they can afford. He also did the same and nearly lost everything he earned in WWE by the time he decided to leave the industry.

But now, Batista says that he has earned much and prefers his money in his bank account rather than getting something very expensive, which he can even afford but doesn’t actually need.

“Now that money in the bank means more to me than something I don’t need. I don’t need a Bugatti. I’d love to have a Bugatti, but I’m not paying three to five million dollars for a car because I don’t need one,” he said.

The former WWE Champion also revealed his intentions to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon. For the uninitiated, he was expected to be honored in the Hall of Fame in 2020, which was to be done at WrestleMania 36, but the COVID-19 pandemic had hit and it was stalled then. The next year, it was done without any fans, and Batista didn’t want to do that. He said that he wants to get into the WWE Hall of Fame soon and shall be able to get it done soon.

During his WWE career, Batista was a six-time WWE World Champion and one of the biggest stars of the 2000 decade.



