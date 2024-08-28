Batista Reveals Why He Kept His WWE Retirement Secret Ahead of Last Match Against Triple H at WrestleMania 35

Former WWE Champion Batista had his last WWE match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. While his fans thought that they might see more of The Animal in the coming years, in the back of Batista's mind, it was the last of his wrestling career.

However, he had not revealed it to anybody. Why? Because he didn't want retirement tours and long farewell speeches. He wanted to go out on his own terms. The Animal revealed this in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

The four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion was there to promote his upcoming movie, The Killer's Game, but the conversation soon drifted towards wrestling, his alma mater. Batista ended up talking about his WWE retirement.

It was, in fact, started by his co-star Sofia Boutella, who was there with him. She asked him if he knew that it was his last match. To which he said yes. "I did. I just didn't tell anybody else. I didn't want it to be a big deal, you know, go out, do the tour, and give the speech. I wanted to have my match, and I wanted to call it quits. I wanted to go out on my terms," Batista said.

He stated that very few wrestlers get to choose the way they retire, and he was fortunate to be one of them. "Wrestlers don't get to choose the way they go out. I did. I went out on my own terms, the way i wanted, with the guy i wanted i wanted to go out."

He continued, "It's not that I don't miss it. I miss the crowd and the energy. I dream about walking out & hearing my entrance music, but I know if I do that, I'll just tarnish my storybook ending & I'm just not willing to do it."

The former WWE Champion also spoke about his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, which has been on the cards for quite some time but hasn't happened yet. He stated, "Eventually, he will," but it couldn't happen for certain reasons.

He also said that they were close to striking the deal sometime back when WrestleMania was in Los Angeles, but at that time, he was shooting for a movie in South Africa. "So logistically, we just couldn't make it happen, but yeah, I'm still open to it, and one day, I would like to," The Animal said.

Over his WWE return, Batista has spoke about this previosuly and stated that even though retirements in wrestling are taken with a pinch of salt, he isn't interested in his WWE return whatsoever.

