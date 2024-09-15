Batista Reveals WWE Superstar Who Changed His Life After ‘Stunted’ Growth In OVW

WWE superstar Batista might have made it big in WWE from 2005-2010, but The Animal’s wrestling journey didn’t start on a high. His body size had become a blessing and a curse for him when he started wrestling.

The WCW Power Plant rejected him, but he had enough talent and charisma to get signed to a WWE contract. But there also he faced a stumbling block. Just like many wrestlers in the early 2000s, Batista was assigned to perform at the Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental territory. During a recent appearance, on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” Batista revealed that his body size made him to play a character, Leviathan in OVW which stunted his growth.

"That character, it stunted my growth in OVW, because I had nothing but squash matches," Bautista said. "I went out and [did] two [or] three moves and my matches were over. I had Goldberg matches. I didn't progress like the rest of the guys,” Wrestling Inc quoted Batista.

The Animal, however, revealed that it was the lowest moment in his wrestling career, and he thought he would be released by the company. However, a former WWE superstar came to his rescue and helped him in his dark times.

And who was it? It was none other than Fit Finlay, the WWE superstar who is most renowned as Hornswoggle’s father. It so happened that WWE sent Batista to work with veteran wrestlers and trainers as a “last ditch” to save him.

Batista said that Finlay took him aside and asked him what was wrong with him, and in a couple of minutes told him stuff that changed his outlook toward his wrestling completely. "Fit' Finlay, in a day, changed my life. "'Fit' just took me aside and started talking to me, like, 'What's wrong with you, dude?' More than the physical stuff, he just got in my head a little bit and made me see things differently, and a lightbulb just went off in my head,” he said.

And that was how Batista’s fortunes changed in WWE. He made his main roster debut in 2002, which was also the same time other superstars like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar from OVW had made their television debut for OVW. Batista didn’t lag as was initially the case, and he also made a mark soon after his debut.

Batista’s star power rose after he joined Triple H’ Evolution, a heel faction in WWE. He won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21, beating Triple H. After that it was no looking back for him. He went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship thrice and also won the WWE Championship twice.