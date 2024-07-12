Bayley Wants More Storylines Like Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley in WWE's Women's Division

The saga between WWE women's world heavyweight champion Liv Morgan, former WWE women’s world heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the best storylines in professional wrestling.

WWE enthusiasts appreciate the storyline between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, and fans feel that it is one of the finest women's storylines after a long time, which is looking more important than the championship.



Recently, a WWE women's champion role model praised the current storyline between Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

She feels like involving men getting involved in women's storylines is actually working well. WWE should produce more storylines in the future for women that focus on the storyline more than stories around the title.

Bayley wants more storylines like this

While talking to What Do You Wanna Talk About Podcast, Bayley said, “I think the stuff they’re doing with Liv, Rhea & Dom right now is such good stuff that I wish we could do more of in the Women’s Division, where it's not always based on a Championship.

She further said, “More personal stories show the different sides of the girls. I think the more we can show the women interact with each other or with the guys and show different sides of us, the more we can show the range that we all have.”



Role Models further expressed that it's not always about wrestling; she thinks exploring more about the individual would help WWE to evolve the storylines more.

Advertisement

Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan

The saga between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan started way back when Rhea Ripley turned her back on her former tag partner, Liv Morgan; the rivalry came to light when Liv Morgan ambushed Rhea Ripley on WrestleMania XL Raw backstage.

The attack from Liv Morgan took an ugly turn after Rhea Ripley landed on the door awkwardly and injured her shoulder.

The injury forced Rhea Ripley to drop her championship, and she took time off to recover from her injury. Before Rhea Ripley was leaving WWE, Liv Morgan promised Rhea Ripley that she would steal everything from Mami that she loves.

The Queen of Extreme started her revenge tour by capturing Rhea Riley's lost title after she defeated Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash 2024. Liv Morgan's next target was Dominik's kayfabe boyfriend. Morgan started seducing Dominik, and she even kissed Dom Dom.

Last week on Raw, Rhea Ripley returned and confronted Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Now, finally, WWE will book the match between WWE Summer Slam 2024, and it looks like Summer Slam 2024 is just the start of their rivalry. Dominik Mysterio will play an important role in the Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan storyline.

Advertisement

The Summer Slam 2024 pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Summer Slam 2024 match card prediction

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed Champion singles match) Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins (Triple Threat Match) Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match ) Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) ( WWE Women's championship singles match) Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight ( WWE United States Champion singles match) Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed championship singles match) Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight champion)

ALSO READ: Will John Cena Face Arch Rival Randy Orton In His Final WrestleMania 41 Showdown? Find out