‘Be This Man’: Jonathan Owens Goes Viral for Being a ‘Supportive Husband’ to Simone Biles at 2024 Paris Olympics

Jonathan Owens is currently going viral as a ‘supportive husband' who has set some new standards for relationship goals. The American football player acted like a special fan for his wife, Simone Biles, while she took the floor for the women’s artistic gymnastics team final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The 29-year-old even expressed his excitement on his Instagram account before he joined the eight-time Olympic medalist. Fans on the internet now cannot stop talking about his adorable gesture.

Jonathan Owens goes viral for being ‘supportive husband’ to Simone Biles at 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles was back on the floor and her husband Jonathan Owens made it sure to be there and become her biggest supporter of the Day.

A user wrote, “This is bigger than football. This is family.”

Another wrote, “This is so adorable. Be this man.”

One user wrote that they love their relationship.

Another wrote, “Jonathan Owens with his pen & paper in Paris, trying to calculate the team finals scores while watching his wife, Simone Biles, is adorable.”

Another user remarked, “We love husbands who show up to hype their wives! Stars supporting stars!”

Another user who was impressed by the support wrote, “This support is absolutely wonderful.”

Advertisement

One said, “Love the shirt! Great way to support your wife! Well done sir!”

Another, “Whoever was writing that article about extremely supportive husbands definitely needs to include this man.”

Last but not least, “One of the greatest prizes a woman can experience is a supportive and encouraging husband.”

Owens earlier updated his Instagram story to inform the fans that he was going to join his wife in Paris to support her. The footballer wrote on his social media, “Coming for you baby.” Biles reposted the story with four adorable emojis.

Jonathan Owens wore a custom-made Simone Biles t-shirt at the Paris Olympics 2024

Jonathan Owens, as mentioned before, was the biggest supporter of his wife at the Paris Olympics. The Chicago Bears player wore a custom-made Simone Biles t-shirt to show off his adorable gesture.

Not just this, he was captured with a pen and paper sitting next to the Olympic star’s parents. Owens was seen carefully noting down the scores throughout the competition, and this was one of the gestures that went viral during the event.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this was not an easy task. The football player had to get head coach Matt Eberflus’ permission to skip the training camp and support Biles at the ongoing Olympics in the City of Light.

The head coach, as reported by ESPN, stated that he understands the significance of the event and that supporting someone you love at some sporting tournament like the Olympics is a big deal. “I think that's so cool that he gets to do that.”

Meanwhile, this is obviously not the first time he has been supportive of his wife. Owens wasn't shy about showing off his love during the women’s qualification round as well on July 28.

Ownes had “no words” as he described Biles' beam routine as "flawless.” Additionally, her performance left him with "no words.” Meanwhile, Team USA won the gold medal, finishing ahead of Italy (silver) and Brazil (bronze).

ALSO READ: Simone Biles Creates Gymnastics History as She and Suni Lee Lead Team USA to Olympic Gold in All Around Team Finals