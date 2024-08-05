Beacon the Therapy Dog Emerges as Team USA’s Unexpected MVP at the 2024 Olympic Trials

As the 2024 Paris Olympics unfold, a surprising new MVP has emerged. It is the one who is not an athlete but a golden retriever named Beacon. This 4-year-old therapy dog has become an unexpected yet beloved hero for the USA Gymnastics team. The mutt is demonstrating that the impact of support extends beyond the athletic field.

Beacon’s journey to becoming an Olympic MVP began in a different setting altogether. Before joining Team USA Gymnastics, Beacon worked as a therapy dog in a hospital. There, he dedicated his time to easing the stress of patients in various departments. His soothing presence helped individuals. Especially people in outpatient rehab, the emergency department, and pediatrics, proving his value in providing emotional support.

ALSO READ: How To Watch USA vs Puerto Rico Basketball on August 3: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

In May 2023, Beacon transitioned to a new role with the USA Gymnastics team. There, he began working alongside his handler, Tracey Callahan Molnar. Tracey is a seasoned professional with 40 years of experience in USA Rhythmic Gymnastics. She has been instrumental in Beacon’s integration into the gymnastics community. Together, they have provided comfort and support at various competitions and training camps. They help athletes manage the pressures of high-level gymnastics.

Beacon’s most notable contribution came ahead of the 2024 Olympic Trials. The night before the trials began. It was when the women’s national gymnastics team was grappling with heightened stress and emotional strain. The team had been dealt a significant blow with injuries to two top prospects.

Advertisement

Shilese Jones, a two-time world champion, suffered a knee injury during vault warm-ups. Then comes Kayla DiCello, a promising gymnast, who had to withdraw due to an Achilles injury. The loss of these key athletes created a somber atmosphere. Even Olympic medalist Suni Lee was visibly upset.

Amidst this emotional turmoil, Beacon and Tracey arrived to provide much-needed relief. For 40 minutes, Beacon offered his calming presence on the mat. He provides solace with his soft fur and gentle demeanor. His ability to offer comfort through simple gestures like back rubs and belly scratches made a significant difference in the athletes’ emotional well-being. Beacon’s presence helped alleviate some of the tension and stress. The pipper offers a brief but important respite from the high-stakes environment of Olympic trials.

Tracey described Beacon’s unique ability to sense and respond to the needs of those around him. “He will turn on a dime without seeing who it is. He picks up on the stress and will pull to that person immediately,” Tracey told ESPN.

Advertisement

This intuitive response highlights Beacon’s special role in providing emotional support. This extends beyond mere comfort to becoming a crucial part of Team USA’s support system.

Also read: How Much Does Simone Biles Earn for Winning Each Olympic Medal? Find Out

Beacon’s impact at the Olympic Trials underscores the powerful role that emotional support animals can play in high-pressure situations. His ability to connect with individuals and offer genuine comfort has made him a cherished member of the gymnastics team.

As the Paris Olympics continue, Beacon’s presence is a testament to the importance of emotional support. Especially when it comes to the significant difference it can make in the lives of those competing at the highest level. His story exemplifies how the most valuable players are not always those with medals and accolades but those who provide heartfelt support and comfort when it’s needed most.

Advertisement