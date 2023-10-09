‘Beat Taylor’s boyfriend’: Pfizer fires back at Aaron Rodgers after recent dig at Travis Kelce

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers humorously labeled Kelce Mr. Pfizer due to his recent participation in a Pfizer commercial. In response, Kelce confidently stated he fully embraced his role as Pfizer's representative. Rodgers, famously against vaccines, seemingly mocked the Chiefs tight end completely unprovoked. Following their interaction, the intersection of the NFL and vaccination has garnered further attention, with Pfizer financing billboards around Minneapolis preceding the Chiefs-Vikings match.

One of the billboards features a jersey in bluish-purple (Pfizer's colors), adorned with Kelce's number and his newfound nickname: Mr. Pfizer. Despite avoiding any direct mention of the Kansas City Chiefs tight or even an image of Kelce, the intentionality behind the design cannot be missed.

The message of the other billboard is clear, it reads ‘Beat Taylor’s boyfriend’, assuming that everyone is well-informed on the Kelce/Swift connection. Whether Minneapolis wants to draw attention or mess with Kelce's mentality, the first goal has been achieved. However, the extent to which these jokes influence Kelce's in-game performance remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Why did Aaron Rodgers call Travis Kelce Mr. Pfizer on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’?

Chiefs prevail over Vikings in 27-20 victory

The defending Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, have experienced several close calls, yet they have only lost a single game -- and that too by a thin margin of one point. This potentially suggests a frightening reality for the rest of the NFL teams regarding the Chiefs' capability once they hit their peak performance.

In Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Mahomes propelled two touchdown passes in the third quarter, one of which went to Travis Kelce, who had had to leave the game earlier due to an ankle injury. This led to a 27-20 win for the Chiefs.

Presenting his most efficient performance so far this season, Mahomes successfully achieved 31 out of 41 for 281 yards without any turnovers. Despite not performing at their maximum potential, the Chiefs (4-1) managed to secure another victory.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift warned not to attend Travis Kelce’s upcoming game against Philadelphia Eagles by NFL star