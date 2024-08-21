Becky Hammon Fires Back at Dearica Hamby’s Claims Amid Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit: ‘Here’s Some Facts’

Former Las Vegas Aces player Dearica Hamby brought up the issue with head coach Becky Hammon. The lawsuit claims that after disclosing her pregnancy, Hamby repeatedly faced prejudice and retaliation from the group.

The Las Vegas Aces and the WNBA's role in Hamby's case has reignited the conversation over professional sports teams' treatment of pregnant players. Hammon has adamantly denied the accusations made during the incident and defended the actions of the Aces group.

The two teams' quarrel first surfaced earlier in 2023 when Dearica Hamby alleged that the Las Vegas Aces had traded her to the Los Angeles Sparks as retaliation for her declaration of pregnancy.

In her lawsuit, Hamby claims that she experienced repeated acts of harassment and discrimination at the hands of the Aces organization. She says that these events began after she made her pregnancy public during the team's victory parade in honor of winning the WNBA title in 2022.

The lawsuit details a series of alleged retaliatory actions taken against Hamby, including her sudden trade to the Sparks. In her filing, Hamby asserts that the Aces not only discriminated against her due to her pregnancy but also failed to provide the proper support and care expected in a professional sports environment. Hamby’s legal team emphasized that their client was “exiled” by the organization, implying that her pregnancy was the primary reason for her departure.

Apart from her accusations against the Aces, Hamby also said that the WNBA failed to look into her grievances. The league's internal inquiry into the incident, according to Hamby's legal team, was insufficient and did not have any significant outcome for those involved. The lawsuit's component concerning pregnancy discrimination has brought attention to the WNBA's policies regarding this and other types of misbehavior.

Hammon’s response to the allegations

Following the filing of the lawsuit, Hammon addressed the allegations head-on during a post-game press conference after the Aces’ victory over Hamby’s new team, the Los Angeles Sparks. When asked about the accusations and her integrity as a coach, Hammon strongly denied any wrongdoing. "Here are some facts," she said. "I've been in either the WNBA or NBA for now 25 years. I've never had an HR complaint. Never, not once."

Hammon responded to Hamby's claims by saying that Hamby had never formally complained to the WNBA or the players' union, suggesting that there was no official backing for the allegations.

Hammon claims that neither Hamby's pregnancy nor any discriminatory intentions had any bearing on the decision to transfer Hamby; rather, it was made in response to a call from the Atlanta Dream in January 2023. “Until Atlanta called us in January, no one had called to discuss trading her.” That's a fact, according to Hammon.

Harmon also denied any suggestion that she or the Aces team engaged in harassment or retaliation, saying she was happy and productive with Hamby and was able to practice or relax during her pregnancy.

Hammon maintained that any claims of abuse were baseless, claiming that she had gone above and beyond to meet Hamby's requirements during the pregnancy. "Actually, it was over-the-top care," Hammon said of her handling of Hamby's circumstances.

The WNBA's investigation and response

Earlier this year, the WNBA began looking into Hamby's complaints on its own. After the league conducted an inquiry, Hammon was found guilty of breaking the workplace decorum standard and fined for two games. When Hammon disrespectfully mentioned Hamby's pregnancy, the WNBA claimed that he went above what was proper in a work setting.

In a statement released after the conclusion of the investigation, the WNBA expressed disappointment in the findings and reiterated its commitment to maintaining a respectful and inclusive workplace for all athletes. The league confirmed that 33 individuals were interviewed during the investigation and that numerous documents, emails, and text messages were reviewed.



Despite the suspension, some critics have argued that the punishment was too lenient and that the WNBA should have taken stronger action to address the broader issues raised by Hamby’s case. The outcome of Hamby's lawsuit might have a major impact on the WNBA and professional sports in general as the judicial process progresses.



