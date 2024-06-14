Becky Lynch Could Demand Randy Orton Level Pay as Free Agent, Claims Former WWE Writer

Becky Lynch has kept the wrestling world on the edge in the last few days. She walked out of WWE after dropping her title, and then losing the rematch on RAW against Liv Morgan. All she wrote was, “To be continued” on her Instagram handle.

Rumors have been swirling since then, that one of the hottest female wrestlers might be headed to Tony Khan’s AEW. But there has been no update on it yet. Becky has kept her cards close to her chest for the time being, as her fans speculate on her next move.

And now, a former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr., says that Becky Lynch could demand a paycheck as much as what Randy Orton gets in WWE, which is a substantial amount. Since she is a free agent now, as her contract with WWE has expired on June 1, 2024, Becky has the opportunity to quote a high price for herself in the free market.



What did Freddie Prinze say about Becky Lynch?

During an episode of Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer expressed his opinion that, seeing the popularity of Becky Lynch, ‘The Man’ would definitely quote a price as much as what Randy Orton gets in WWE.

“I legit think she could ask for the moon. I think she could ask for like the Randy Orton kind of money, that top-shelf money,” The UBJ quoted Freddie Prinze.

He, however, also remarked that Becky Lynch might stay with WWE, after signing a new contract, but isn’t too sure about it since his prediction on Edge went wrong. “Now, I will say this, she’s not going anywhere, but I said this about Edge too, and he bounced,” he said.

Freddie contended that with Edge, the story was different since he was already 50 years old, but with Becky, it might be a different story, as she is 37. According to him, “She has ten years of stories left.”

Tony Khan might offer big amount to Becky Lynch

Since AEW is WWE’s top rival company, there are huge chances of Tony Khan throwing a lucrative deal at Becky Lynch. Speaking on Becky’s move to AEW, Freddie mentioned in his podcast that Tony Khan might quote an amount to Becky Lynch, more than what he offered to Mercedes Mone.

He said, “I’ll say this: Tony Khan is going to make her a huge offer. Whatever he offers Mercedes Mone, it will be double,” he speculated, referring to a potentially lucrative offer that could influence Lynch’s decision.

However, Tony Khan while speaking on Becky Lynch’s transition to his company, had said that he won’t comment on superstars who are still under contract with other companies. But now, since Becky is a free agent, Khan can negotiate with her. The ball is now in Becky’s court, and it’s she who takes the final call. Let’s wait and watch for her final decision.

